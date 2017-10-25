American Farmer TV Explores Nutrient Recycling in Agriculture

Bio-Cycle’s flagship product, Biosul Premium Plus, is one of the few things in agronomics that makes the farmers life easier while being environmentally sustainable...

Producers of the award-winning American Farmer television series announce participation with Bio-Cycle Solutions (Bio-Cycle), in an upcoming episode, which is scheduled to broadcast first quarter 2018. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30aET on RFD-TV.

Bio-Cycle recovers commercial, industrial, and municipal organics at its cutting-edge nutrient recycling facility. The facility accepts any and all commercial vehicles for delivery of organic materials. With same day processing, Bio-Cycle de-packages organic materials, and washes and sanitizes all containers using state-of-the-art technology. Following, all nutrients are brought to composting pads.

“Bio-Cycle’s flagship product, Biosul Premium Plus, is one of the few things in agronomics that makes the farmers life easier while being environmentally sustainable,” said Elston Solberg, EdS, OUBB.

In this segment, viewers will learn about Bio-Cycle’s full-service solutions, which divert organic materials away from landfills by recovering nutrients from organic waste and recycling. The recovered nutrients are then processed into Sulphur amended compost for re-application into commercial growing applications and new organic material.

“Recovered nutrients are used for composting, creating nutrient rich fertility products, returning nutrients to the soil to grow food, and supplying high nutrient value materials to commercial agriculture,” said Jennifer Tierney, senior producer for the series. “We look forward to enlightening audiences on this sustainable solution.”

About Bio-Cycle Solutions:

Worldwide, 1.3 billion tons of compostable food gets thrown away each year. This nutrient rich waste is Bio-Cycle’s primary input to create the compost mix for its fertility products.

Bio-Cycle collects up to 32 tons of food waste per day from grocery stores, restaurants, and malls. This waste material is transported to our various transfer station, processed into nutrient rich compost, and combined with macronutrients, such as Sulphur. This blend is safer to handle than traditional Sulphur-based soil amendments, and much more cost efficient. Bio-Cycle’s Sulphur-amended compost blend is then applied on agricultural farmland to enrich soils for optimum crop performance.

Bio-Cycle Solutions is owned by GFL Environmental Inc. For more information, visit: http://www.bio-cycle.ca.

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30am ET on RFD-TV. Check your local listing for show times.

For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com.