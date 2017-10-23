The prospect of tax reform holds opportunities and potential challenges for the leading affordable housing production program in the country, the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC). On one hand, the LIHTC was retained in the joint tax reform framework released by the White House and Republican congressional leaders in September. On the other hand, the same framework proposed a 20 percent top corporate tax rate–which, if not offset by measures such as an increase in allocable LIHTCs or a modernization in the credit percentage formula–could reduce the amount of LIHTC equity raised annually by as much as 17 percent or more, a loss of as much as $2.2 billion and 16,000 affordable homes per year or more.

Affordable housing experts will discuss strategies on how to prepare for the various possible outcomes of tax reform at the Novogradac 2017 Tax Credit Housing Finance Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas, Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

“The fact that the low-income housing tax credit was explicitly retained in the Republican tax reform framework speaks volumes to the importance of the program and to the incredible efforts of the affordable housing community in making sure the program continues,” said Jeff Nishita, CPA and partner in Novogradac & Company LLP’s San Francisco office. “We’ve thoughtfully designed the Novogradac conference agenda to help attendees make informed financing decisions in the year to come so they can continue helping families across the country have a decent and affordable place to live.”

Conference panel topics include teaming up with nonprofits and housing authorities, working successfully with state housing agencies and the nuts and bolts of a successful venture. Conference details and the complete conference agenda can be found at http://www.novoco.com/events/novogradac-2017-tax-credit-housing-finance-conference.

In addition, two pre-conference workshops will be offered Nov. 29: LIHTC 101: The Basics and LIHTC 301: Advanced LIHTC Financing. Separate registration and fees apply.

