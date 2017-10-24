Our hearts go out to those displaced by these horrific fires and we are committed to providing support in the healing and rebuilding of our community.

Joseph Phelps Vineyards announced today that it has donated $100,000 through its Phelps Foundation to support fire relief efforts in the area. The funds will be divided among the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund North Bay Fire Relief: Sonoma County and the Sonoma Humane Society.

Additionally, Joseph Phelps Vineyards will match dollar-for-dollar donations put forth by its employees to these relief organizations.

“Our region has been ravaged by wildfires that are deeply affecting this community. The magnitude of loss for some is tremendous,” said Bill Phelps, Executive Chairman of Joseph Phelps Vineyards. “Our hearts go out to those displaced by these horrific fires and we are committed to providing support in the healing and rebuilding of our community.”

About Joseph Phelps Vineyards

Joseph Phelps Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to crafting world class, estate-grown wines. Founded in 1973 when Joe Phelps purchased a former cattle ranch near St. Helena, the winery now controls and farms 390 acres of vines in Napa Valley on eight estate vineyards in St. Helena, the Stags Leap District, Oakville, Rutherford, Oak Knoll District, Carneros and South Napa. In pursuit of an ideal location to grow Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, in 1999 the Phelps family purchased land near the town of Freestone on the western Sonoma Coast, planted 100 acres of vineyards, and built a dedicated winery. Phelps is best known for its flagship wine, Insignia, a Napa Valley blend of red Bordeaux varieties first produced in 1974. The winery offers a variety of tasting experiences seven days a week by prior appointment. More information can be found at http://www.josephphelps.com.

About the Phelps Foundation

Founded in 1983 by vintner Joseph Phelps, the Phelps Foundation is funded each year by a donation from Joseph Phelps Vineyards. With a focus on local charity efforts in support of healthcare and education, the family of Joseph Phelps continue his philanthropic vision through donations in and around Napa Valley and Sonoma, as well as select charities around the country.