HelioCampus, a technology-enabled services company that combines technology with ongoing data science services, has partnered with St. Edward’s University to provide visibility into their enrollment, retention, financial aid, student success, and faculty data.

St. Edward’s recognized the need to be able to extract data they can leverage across their different user communities, including their enrollment and marketing office, student academic support services, first year and upper student retention, and with their deans and associate deans, and provost, to understand faculty capacity versus student demand. The combining and synthesizing of this data is critical to determining where there are opportunities for continued programmatic investment and where they need to better understand future investments in existing programs.

After an extensive RFI process, St. Edward’s chose HelioCampus because of their extensibility, expertise in higher education and enterprise quality visualization tool. “Even though our relationship with HelioCampus is new, it has already saved me a significant amount of time. Previously, I would need to go to three or four different, disparate data sources to determine how to blend that data together, data that are on completely different dimensions of time. That's a big lift and a lot of time. HelioCampus helps expedite our work in answering key organizational questions around enrollment, as well as retention,” said Justin Sloan, Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness and Planning and Chief Data Officer, St. Edward’s University.

St. Edward’s began working with HelioCampus in January of 2017 and they are getting ready to roll out data visualizations to the institution that can be explored and interpreted by someone without a statistics degree. This will help them measure impact so they can understand whether they should continue a particular practice, or discontinue it and focus on something more worthwhile. Next up, the team will focus on extending the core data models to create proxies for student engagement on campus to facilitate better understanding of the correlation with retention.

“We’re fortunate to have an early partner in St. Edward’s University that challenges us to flex our model and serve as an influential voice for our product road map,” said HelioCampus CEO, Darren Catalano.

For more information about HelioCampus, visit http://www.heliocampus.com.



About HelioCampus

HelioCampus helps colleges and universities ask and answer the most pressing questions in higher education. Originated within the University of Maryland system, HelioCampus offers a unique perspective on the impact of data across the student lifecycle and solves challenges institutions face in deploying data analytics. By combining an extensible data platform with ongoing data science services and support, HelioCampus leverages enrollment, student success and financial data to facilitate meaningful conversations that spur action and improve institutional performance.

For more information about HelioCampus visit http://www.heliocampus.com

About St. Edward’s University

St. Edward’s University is a private, liberal arts college in the Catholic, Holy Cross tradition with approximately 4,600 students. Located in Austin, Texas, it is one of the top universities in Texas and offers undergraduate and graduate programs, including MBA programs and a master’s degree in counseling. With a network of partner universities around the world, St. Edward’s is a diverse community with educational opportunities designed to inspire students to cultivate a global perspective. St. Edward’s has been recognized for 15 consecutive years as one of “America’s Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report and ranks in the top 20 Best Regional Universities in the Western Region. For more information on St. Edward’s, visit stedwards.edu/about.