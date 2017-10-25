Anderson and Associates, P.C. The expanded practice areas allow us to provide our clients with more comprehensive family law services that complement our established practice, which focuses on divorce, child issues and family law.

The Wheaton, IL, office of Anderson & Associates, P.C., now offers legal services in the areas of bankruptcy, estate planning, probate administration and criminal defense. The expanded practice areas allow the firm to provide its clients with more comprehensive family law services that complement its established practice, which focuses on divorce, child issues and family law.

People with outstanding debts can face aggressive action by creditors that threaten their homes and major possessions. Anderson & Associates, P.C., can help individuals, families and businesses who are facing financial hardship. Our attorneys have experience in:



Filing for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection;

Preventing home foreclosures; and

Negotiating with creditors.

An estate plan allows a person to determine who will receive his or her assets after death, as well as who will make financial and health decisions if he or she is incapacitated. However, inheritors may dispute an estate plan and end up in court if it is vaguely written or not updated. The attorneys at Anderson & Associates, P.C., can aid clients in:



Creating a will or trust that gives clear instructions;

Establishing who will have the power of attorney;

Proving the estate plan’s legal validity in probate court;

Contesting estate plans that are invalid; and

Administering the estate plan once it goes into effect.

