Tampa's Westshore Marina District mixed-use real estate development announces $10 million full-service, state-of-the-art marina for residents and transient boaters So many people live here because they love the water, but it has been too difficult for them to take advantage of. This marina presents an opportunity for people to engage with Tampa Bay from a protected deep water harbor in a great central location.

BTI Partners has revealed plans for a 150-slip deep water marina facility at Westshore Marina District, a 52-acre mixed use waterfront development on the Tampa side of the Gandy Bridge. This will be the largest new marina to be built in the Bay area in many years, with slips ranging from 35 feet to 100 feet to accommodate yachts up to 100 feet. The $10 million full-service, state-of-the-art marina will provide boaters unobstructed deep water access to the Bay and Gulf.

Ideally located within walking distance of Westshore Marina District’s planned retail and boat-up restaurants, the marina will feature a state-of-the-art concrete floating dock system and an impressive array of services and amenities including: a ship store; dock master; fuel dock, ample power, gated 24-hour access and security; guest dockage; a Sunset Dock Bar, kayak, paddleboard and canoe storage, staff offices, concierge services, Wi-Fi and more. A boat club program and water taxi service are also planned. Marina construction is expected to begin 2018 with completion estimated by 2020.

BTI has retained award-winning engineers Moffatt & Nichol to design the marina facilities. Their world-wide expertise includes the revitalization of premier international waterfront in cities such as Rainbow Harbor, Long Beach, CA; the Convention Center marina, Vancouver, Canada; National Harbor, Washington, D.C; Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, CA; downtown St. Petersburg and Harbour Island in downtown Tampa. BTI is currently in discussions with leading marina management companies to provide a full complement of services.

“Much of Tampa is, itself, a peninsula. So many people live here because they love the water, but it has been too difficult for them to take advantage of. This marina presents an opportunity for people to engage with Tampa Bay from a protected deep water harbor. Our southwest Tampa location provides great access to St. Pete and the Gulf for our marina residents and the Marina District’s restaurants, parks and amenities will be an attraction for transient boaters as well,” said Executive Vice President of Development for BTI Beck Daniel.

Family-owned and operated Galati Yacht Sales, founded in Anna Maria Island in 1970, will provide yacht sales services for Marina Pointe. “This well-planned community, where you can enjoy the water front lifestyle both in terms of living on the water, but also having your yacht moored in a state-of-the-art marina facility at just steps from your front door and incredible shopping and restaurants, is truly the first of its type in the Tampa Bay area,“ said Galati Yacht Sales Vice President Darren Plymale.

Westshore Marina District master developer BTI Partners will be creating luxury condominium residences on the community’s peninsula: a 16-story Marina Pointe condominium building featuring 112 residences priced from the $600,000s with high end amenities and services. Groundbreaking will take place in 2018 with completion expected in 18 to 24 months. Smith & Associates Real Estate is handling the exclusive sales and marketing of the Marina Pointe Community.

About Moffatt & Nichol

Known for its pioneering designs of marinas and waterfronts for resort developments, Moffatt & Nichol is recognized throughout the world for planning and design experience in the marine environment, coupled with extensive coastal engineering expertise to create innovative, award-winning, and sustainable infrastructure. Moffatt & Nichol is a global infrastructure advisory firm of approximately 650 employees in 34 offices and 7 countries. The company offers specialized expertise in structural, coastal, and civil engineering; environmental sciences; economics analysis; inspection & rehabilitation; and program management solutions. http://www.moffattnichol.com

About BTI

BTI Partners is one of Florida’s leading real estate investors, active land owners, developers and asset managers with a recent portfolio comprising of over 8,000 acres of land for the development of more than 17,500 residences, and more than 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space. Leveraging a 30-year track record, BTI’s success is based on an entrepreneurial acquisition and development platform with expertise in structuring and financing complex real estate transactions, land-use maximization, cost effective construction and high-end design.