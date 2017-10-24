Cloud2Edge Complete offers VARs, Integrators, and Service Providers a great way to rapidly deploy UC solutions and offer best in class service quality management.

Today, 888VoIP, a leading distributor of VoIP solutions, announced that it has partnered with Edgewater Networks, the leader in Network Edge Orchestration, and 888VoIP-affiliated company, CloudCo Partner, to offer a hosted version of Edgewater Networks’ Cloud2Edge Complete solution. As a Cloud2Edge Universal Partner, CloudCo Partner will offer Cloud2Edge Complete which bundles all the tools and services needed for advanced network monitoring and management into a single monthly price.

Cloud2Edge Complete is a subscription-based solution that dramatically lowers the cap-ex burden for VARs, Integrators, and Service Providers deploying Unified Communications (UC). This revolutionizes customer network management from the core to the edge. It includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, SIP Analytics, Report Server and premium support. With Cloud2Edge Complete, network managers are quickly able to deploy Network Edge Orchestration to rapidly scale deployments and use real-time service quality management to increase customer satisfaction and reduce churn.

“Cloud2Edge Complete offers our VARs, Integrators, and Service Providers a great way to rapidly deploy UC solutions and offer best in class service quality management”, said David Vance, Chief Operating Officer at 888VoIP, “As a Cloud2Edge Universal Partner, CloudCo Partner customers can immediately start to see cost savings and service quality benefits.”

Resellers will reap many benefits by implementing CloudCo Partner’s hosted Cloud2Edge Complete offering. The subscription-based offering eliminates any large up-front investment by reducing the Cap-Ex burden to the reseller. In Cloud2Edge Complete, the cost of EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge can be reduced by as much as 80% enabling cost-effective support of small sites where previously it was cost prohibitive.

“888VoIP is an excellent value-added distribution partner,” said Crystal Ferreira, Sr. Director of Channel and Sales Operations, “We are excited that, through CloudCo Partner’s hosted offering of Cloud2Edge Complete, 888VoIP will help expand Network Edge Orchestration benefit to all resellers, enabling them to provide a managed network environment from the core all the way to IP endpoints for their customers.”

To learn more about this subscription-based delivery, which received the ITSPA 2017 Best VoIP Innovation Award, contact the specialists at 888VoIP at 888-864-7786.

About 888VoIP

888VoIP is a worldwide leading distributor of innovative VoIP hardware & software solutions. 888VoIP also strives to provide managed service providers, value-added resellers, and integrators with everything else they’ll need to be successful, such as hardware provisioning, fulfillment, pre & post-sales support, technical support, marketing services, and training & education programs. For more information, please visit: http://www.888voip.com or follow us on Twitter at @888voip.

About Edgewater Networks

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks solutions to simplify customer premise configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visit http://www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.