Today, Vie Style launched a Kickstarter campaign for Vie Fit, a pair of true wireless bluetooth earphones designed for an instant, snug, custom-fit. They’re made of soft-shell housing that is flexible, pinchable, and squeezable for a secure fit that aligns to each and every ear perfectly. Early bird pricing for the campaign starts at $74 USD (retail value $149 USD).

Other custom-fit earphones require complicated customization, and many true wireless earphones fall out during movement or become uncomfortable. Plus, the high price tag on many pairs can be a hit to the wallet. Vie Fit are compact, ultra lightweight, and affordable.

“They are the most comfortable true wireless earphones around,” said founder Yazz Imamura. “The custom-fit means they can stay put for hours with no pain, discomfort, or slipping. Listeners are likely to forget they’re wearing them at all.”

The secret is in the silicon soft-shell housing that moulds smoothly and easily to any ear. Unlike most earphones, Vie Fit uses a rotating speaker system with a flexible angle, instead of a traditional fixed angle. The speaker is omnidirectional, meaning it moves naturally to fit the user’s ear canal and delivers optimal sound directly to the eardrum via 8mm dynamic speakers for deep lows, powerful instruments, and crisp vocals while the no gap fit is eliminates outside noise.

They’re antibacterial, waterproof, and durable, and have up to 4.5 hours of playback, with an additional 33 hours via the portable charging case. Qualcomm® cVc™ noise cancellation technology provides advanced echo cancellation and noise reduction for uncompromised sound quality. Vie Fit also stands apart by having an antenna placed on the outer edge of the earbud housing, instead of buried deep in the housing like other true wireless earphones. From this location, the 200 degree ellipse antenna receives optimal signal reception.

This is Vie Style’s second time on Kickstarter, after their 2016 successful, goal-exceeding campaign for Vie Shair, a pair of pain-free and sociable headphones. The founders delivered to backers on time.

“After the success of Vie Shair, we wanted to continue to innovate and increase access to quality, user-friendly earphones,” said Andrew Dunbar, head of sales and operations. “Vie Fit is ideal for fitness enthusiastics, commuters, and music lovers everywhere.”

Vie Fit’s campaign will run from October 24, 2017 to November 30, 2017 with an estimated delivery date of March 2018 For more information on the pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter page.

