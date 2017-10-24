Ruffalo Noel Levitz Appoints Brett Frazier as Chief Customer Officer

Ruffalo Noel Levitz logo “Brett Frazier's consistent track record and leadership style will serve as a tremendous asset to RNL’s clients, who are navigating a rapidly changing and complex higher education landscape.”

Ruffalo Noel Levitz, leading provider of higher education enrollment management, student success, and fundraising solutions, has announced the selection of Brett Frazier as chief customer officer. In this role, Frazier will oversee all aspects of account management and sales for the organization that serves more than 1,900 campuses and nonprofits each year and has generated more than $1 billion in philanthropic commitments for clients in its history.

“Ruffalo Noel Levitz has an unmatched reputation in the industry, with innovative solutions that address the key strategic challenges facing higher education leaders today,” said Frazier. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help colleges and universities achieve their enrollment, retention, and fundraising goals – and I am excited to continue my work alongside my industry colleagues.”

Prior to RNL, Frazier served as the leader of business development for Pearson’s Online Learning Services division. In this capacity, Frazier and his team collaborated with university clients to help identify, launch, and sustain high quality online programs. Frazier’s tenure in the education space includes demonstrated client impact and growth in a number of executive leadership roles. He served as executive vice president of sales for EverFi, Inc., senior vice president of global sales for Blackboard, vice president of sales and marketing for Knowledge Universe Education, and vice president of account management at eCollege, now a division of Pearson PLC.

“Brett has been successful in delivering new sales, optimizing client relationships, and strengthening team dynamics at every stop in his career,” said James Rogers, chief marketing officer at RNL. “Brett’s consistent track record and leadership style will serve as a tremendous asset to RNL’s clients, who are navigating a rapidly changing and complex higher education landscape.”

Throughout his time in the education sector, Frazier has worked with a diverse set of K-12 school districts, colleges, and universities.

“Over the past 17 years, I’ve had the good fortune of being able to contribute to the broader collective of thought leadership in higher education, and I have a special interest in ensuring that a company’s solutions align to its customers’ goals and metrics of success,” said Frazier.

