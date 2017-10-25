Your Success Coach Group Opens Spots For 10 Entrepreneurs

Career Success Coach, Pam Dierks of Advertising Connection of Ava, IL is opening spots for her career coaching program. Dierks has been known for the successful creation of many successful entrepreneurs throughout her over 34 years in marketing coaching.

“Marketing is my life blood. There is no greater experience than to take someone that is only dreaming of becoming an entrepreneurial success to seeing them be an extreme entrepreneurial success”, said Dierks “We are opening this program to only 10 people that are serious to achieve the entrepreneurial dream.”

Pam Dierks is the President of Advertising Connection a successful marketing agency that has been operating for over 23 years. She has seen marketing go from print to digital. “Digital is such an exciting median. We can do things now that we only dreamt about 30 years ago. This is the age of the entrepreneur and it is all right at their fingertips. I’m excited that I am the one that can show them how to use it fully.” Said Dierks.

To find out more about this program please visit http://www.yoursuccesscoachgroup.com.