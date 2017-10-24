Multi-Platform Change Management Now Available through Partnership between Strongpoint and Celigo “There’s been an explosion of cloud applications that are meant to be easy-to-use, but they require documentation and change management.” Says Rico Andrade, VP of Marketing at Celigo, “Strongpoint+Celigo is the ideal change management solution for companies running multiple cloud applications."

Today, Strongpoint and Celigo announce a strategic partnership and integration between their products to help companies effectively manage risk across multiple systems including Salesforce and NetSuite. Combining Strongpoint’s stress-free change management software with Celigo’s real-time integration platform the new offering enables companies to manage their entire cloud ecosystem and prove compliance across multiple applications.

“There’s been an explosion of cloud applications that are meant to be easy-to-use, but they require documentation and change management.” Says Rico Andrade, VP of Marketing at Celigo, “Strongpoint+Celigo is the ideal change management solution for modern companies running multiple cloud applications.”

“This partnership with Celigo is a game changer for our customers.” Says Mark Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of Strongpoint, “Celigo’s SmartConnectors and integration.io platform are already easy to deploy and used by over 1200 companies. Now those companies can use Strongpoint+Celigo together to see the dependencies between systems to ensure that a change in one system doesn’t break something in another.”

Prove compliance across applications

From SOX compliance to the new ASC 606 standard, it's more important than ever to ensure that changes made to Salesforce aren't impacting the data integrity of NetSuite – or other connected systems – and vice versa. With Strongpoint+Celigo, you will be able to monitor change across your entire ecosystem to deliver the auditable reliability that Strongpoint is known for.

Operate faster, safely

Complete documentation and risk analysis across Salesforce and NetSuite means you can respond to business requests faster and more reliably without the risk of breaking critical business processes that rely on shared data between your systems.

Maintain the integrity of your integrations

Ongoing management after your implementation gets complicated – it can be hard to tell how a change could affect the speed or integrity of an integration or a process in another application. Strongpoint+Celigo will automatically warn of proposed or actual changes that create unnecessary risk.

For more information, and to see a demo of Strongpoint+Celigo in action, visit http://strongpoint.io

About Strongpoint

Used by hundreds of public and private companies, Strongpoint helps companies with Netsuite and Salesforce manage change in their systems, enabling them to drive growth and achieve SOX, HIPAA, 21 CFR 11, ASC 606 and other compliance standards with confidence and certainty. Strongpoint replaces stressful, manual work with an expert system that automates change management to ensure system changes are always done predictably, correctly and safely.

About Celigo

Celigo is pioneering the future of cloud-based application integration. Celigo’s integrator.io platform is an easy-to-use, next-generation integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) that enables companies to integrate almost anything to anything. Celigo’s integrator.io platform powers Celigo’s SmartConnectors™. SmartConnectors are pre-built, full-featured, highly customizable integrations between popular cloud applications such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Magento, Zendesk, Jira, and more. Celigo pioneered the entire concept of SmartConnectors, and now with integrator.io, Celigo offers an unmatched “best-of-both worlds” approach to cloud app integration. As companies increasingly rely on more cloud applications to run their business, the need for easy-to-deploy integration platforms and solutions to connect these cloud apps has never been greater. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Celigo is trusted by over 1,200 customers to connect their business applications.

Contact information

Katherine Cha

katherine.cha@strongpoint.io / 1-833-477-6468 x 719