National Merchants Association (NMA), an innovative merchant services provider and payments industry advocate, announced the revolutionary LeadBuy Pro program on October 10th at its annual Fire and Ice Partner Conference. LeadBuy Pro is designed to help agents and ISOs grow with NMA which is currently ranked No. 196 on the Inc. 500 fastest-growing private companies in America list.

“We are creating new channels for growth, strengthening the future of the company on your behalf, and protecting what you’ve built,” said NMA Founder and CEO, Heather Petersen. “If you are interested in growing your business, making more money and continuing to improve your portfolio — this is how you do it.”

To create LeadBuy Pro, NMA secured agreements with multiple lead-generating vendors regarded as the most reputable and effective in the industry to supply NMA with high-quality prospects. NMA’s specialized sales team closes those leads, boards the new merchant accounts and credits the new account to participating agents’ portfolios.

Petersen believes this will strengthen the relationship between NMA and agent partners.

“We’re always going to be advocates for our merchants,” Petersen told conference attendees. “But as most of you already know, we’re also advocates for you — our agents. Our partnerships fuel this company’s success. It’s something we don’t take for granted.”

NMA Senior Vice President of Sales and Support, Brian Berkenbile, sees LeadBuy Pro as an essential component of the company’s overall growth strategy as well as a way of elevating its agents’ standing within the payments industry.

“LeadBuy Pro is a big opportunity for both of us,” Berkenbile said. “And it’s just one piece of the puzzle. As NMA moves up in the payments ecosystem, we want our partners to move upstream along with us.”

