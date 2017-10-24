Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Attorney Eric Gregory has been selected as a “2017 Up & Coming Lawyer” Honoree by Michigan Lawyers Weekly.

Mr. Gregory is an Associate in the firm’s Troy office. In his practice, he advises clients on all aspects of employee benefits including qualified retirement plans, welfare plans, and nonqualified compensation programs. He assists clients with plan design, drafting, and implementation of 401(k), profit sharing, 403(b), 457, and defined benefit plans. Mr. Gregory also provides advice on the design, implementation, and administration of insured and self-insured medical plans, dental plans, life insurance, disability, and cafeteria plans, including pre-tax premium plans, and flexible spending account plans.

Mr. Gregory is a member of the Taxation Section of the State Bar, where he serves as the Chair of the Employee Benefits Committee. He is also a member of the Oakland County Bar Association’s Employee Benefits Committee, where he served as Chair (2016-2017) and Vice Chair (2015-2016). He also is a Board Member of Lakeshore Legal Aid and a past Board Member of the Free Legal Aid Clinic – Detroit. He has been named a “Rising Star” by Michigan Super Lawyers and a “Top Lawyer” in employee benefits law from DBusiness Magazine. Mr. Gregory earned his J.D. degree from Wayne State University Law School and his LL.M. in taxation with a specialization in employee benefits from Georgetown University Law Center.

Each year, Michigan Lawyers Weekly selects 30 lawyers to honor as “Up & Coming Lawyers.” These individuals have spent less than a decade in practice, but display the ambition, drive, determination and accomplishments to set them apart among their peers. The “2017 Up & Coming Lawyers” will be honored at an annual luncheon and awards celebration on December 7, 2017 at the Detroit Marriott in Troy.

