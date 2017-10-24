Tods Aerospace Awarded Gold Supplier Status with Leonardo Helicopters

Martyn Perks, Quality Director for Tods Aerospace, along with members of the Tods Aerospace team accept the Leonardo Gold Ship to Stock Award from Brian Ayre, Procurement and Supply Chain for Leonardo “Tods Aerospace are to be congratulated on achieving this prestigious award which recognises the hard work and effort of the company to consistently deliver high quality products.” Brian Ayre, Leonardo Helicopters

Tods Aerospace, a Unitech Aerospace company and leader in advanced composite materials technologies, has been awarded the Gold Ship to Stock Award from Leonardo Helicopters. The achievement comes as a result of extensive training, audits and sustained quality performance of 99.8% or above over a 12 month period.

“Leonardo Helicopters’ Incoming Quality Systems for the 21st Century (IQS21) Gold award recognises a high level of sustained quality performance,” said Brian Ayre, Procurement and Supply Chain for Leonardo. “Tods Aerospace are to be congratulated on achieving this prestigious award which recognises the hard work and effort of the company to consistently deliver high quality products.”

“I’m proud to accept this award on behalf of Tods Aerospace,” said Martyn Perks, Quality Director for Tods Aerospace. “In achieving this important goal, we acknowledge the excellent interaction and support by Leonardo. We are all fully committed to continue the required improvement journey to maintain this gold standard.”

About Tods Aerospace

Tods Aerospace specializes in advanced composite materials technology for aerospace applications. The Yeovil, UK based team enhances the performance of vital defence systems, aircraft interiors and air transport equipment worldwide through design, engineering and manufacturing. Tods Aerospace is a Unitech Aerospace Company.

About Unitech Aerospace

Unitech Aerospace provides the aerospace, marine, medical, defense, nuclear and rail industries with composite and metallic structures and components that meet demanding and complex requirements. The company’s growing global footprint is currently comprised of strategically located sites providing local and immediate support to customers. Integrated solutions range from early stage design, rate production, to full-term sustainment making Unitech Aerospace the industry’s trusted lifecycle partner.