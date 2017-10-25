The tech economy has changed many industries, including taxis, restaurants, and hotels. Fautus will bring the same kind of innovation to the photography industry.

Through mobile applications, virtually anything can be requested on demand from rides to food items to dog walkers or even dates. Fautus, a Chicago-based company launched this summer, believes that photography can have on-demand treatment as well.

Through the company’s app, people can instantly connect with nearby photographers. Founder and CEO Luis Almaraz sees himself as a market disrupter in a traditional industry by having the first app to offer such a concept.

“The tech economy has changed many industries, including taxis, restaurants, and hotels,” Almaraz said. “Fautus will bring the same kind of innovation to the photography industry.”

Fautus’ free mobile app allows users to instantly request the services of a nearby photographer, who will affordably capture their casual moments with beauty and precision. Almaraz sees the app solving three of today’s most glaring problems in photography: the lame selfie; the awkwardness of asking strangers to take photos; and one member of the group, in using the camera, not being present in any of the photos.

To illustrate how the app works, if someone is walking through Chicago’s Millennium Park with a loved one and wants a picture in front of Cloud Gate, that person can use the Fautus app to request a photographer on demand. The photographer arrives at a moment’s notice and take high-quality photos that are instantly available on the user’s smartphone. The user can select the ones to purchase and download them to share on social media. The process is quick, user-friendly, and most of all, highly affordable-–costing less than $10 for their photos.

Similarly, Fautus photographers, known by their camera straps and high-quality digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, can approach people and offer their services.

“Photography is not about cameras; It is about lenses,” Almaraz said. “While anyone can buy an expensive camera, it takes a professional to know which lenses take the best photos, and that is what a photographer with Fautus provides – an affordable, on-demand creative service that enhances the images and stories you want to tell.”

