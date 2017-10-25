Alison Pockat, a landscape architect with a passion for natural systems, has completed her new book “Adam’s Land”: an exciting tale about Adam who rides in a bubble and with a puff of breeze, ends up in a tree. He finds friends and excitement in his backyard as he tries to go back to his normal size. Along the way, he gets to know a number of organisms like fungi, a bee, a wood roach, a cricket, an ant, and others who help him and also teach him about their lives and how they work to make a life, a home, and incidentally a great soil for his garden.

According to Pockat, “When I’m not working on site plans, I spend time roaming local woods, on the trails of the nature preserve that borders my backyard, and on local greenways and trails in the area near my home. I also spend a great deal of time working in my garden. I have written newspaper and magazine articles, but most recently, I have a blog, The Home Site, which is available at http://www.aapockat.blogspot.com."

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Alison Pockat’s educational work although fiction, describes the very real aspects of soil and its production, life in a snag, and issues related to water from storms and how it impacts streams.

After meeting a number of organisms, Adam goes back into a bubble to visit his soil friends and ends up being blown into a snag, a seemingly lifeless tree. With the help of a squirrel, Trouble, he and Kit, his friend the cricket, travel down the snag in their bubble. They meet the creatures who live in the dead tree. Emerging out of a hole in the base of the snag, they are blown into a storm. Kit is able to leap out of the bubble and Adam travels in the bubble down the hill on storm runoff. He ends up in a pool of the creek. Along the way, he gets to know about storm water and how it affects the creatures to have to live in it.

