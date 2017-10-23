Miami Realtors to Host International Real Estate Congress

Christopher Zoller, 2017 Chairman of the Board, MIAMI Association of REALTORS We are honored to have an expanded presence of our international partners and powerful programming at this year’s MIAMI International Real Estate Congress Past News Releases RSS Minimal Damage from Hurricane Irma...

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) will host its 23rd annual International Real Estate Congress on Oct. 29-31 at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. About 80 foreign delegates from more than 10 countries and hundreds of South Florida Realtors will network, learn and collaborate.

“We are honored to have an expanded presence of our international partners and powerful programming at this year’s MIAMI International Real Estate Congress,” said Coral Gables Realtor Christopher Zoller, the 2017 MIAMI chairman of the board. “This is the South Florida international real estate event of the year.”

Details:



What: MIAMI International Real Estate Congress

Who: Hundreds of real estate professionals from around the world

When & Where: Oct. 29-31 in Miami – Biltmore Hotel Coral Gables

NAR VP of Research to Present Local and National Market Information

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Vice President of Research Paul Bishop will headline the 2017 MIAMI Congress. Bishop is presenting “Markets to Target for Foreign Investment & International Buyer and Economic Update." The Miami-Dade Beacon Council CEO Mike Finney will address economic development in Miami and why Miami attracts global business enterprises.

Featured programming includes MIAMI CEO Teresa King Kinney revealing initial findings from the latest Miami Profile of International Buyers, a survey conducted for MIAMI by NAR. The presentation will include key statistics and trends on the top foreign countries purchasing Miami real estate.

The Keyes Company President and CEO Mike Pappas, EWM Realty International President and CEO Ron Shuffield, Douglas Elliman CEO Jay Philip Parker and other nationally-regarded speakers will also present. For more information including agenda and other details, visit: MiamiCongress.com

More than 10 Foreign Countries to Participate

Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Dubai (UAE), France, Italy, Mexico, Serbia, Spain and Tunisia will be represented with delegates at the 2017 MIAMI Congress.

Participants will enjoy nightly gala receptions, attend special international market briefings featuring several countries on Sunday, Oct. 29, and engage in marketing sessions to capitalize on the presence of MIAMI’s esteemed partners. MIAMI has official partnerships with 164 international organizations worldwide.

To register: visit MiamiCongress.com

Media - RSVP, Inquiries and Interviews

Lynda Fernandez, MIAMI Senior VP of Public Relations & International

lynda@miamire.com

(305) 468-7040

2017 Miami Congress Diamond Sponsors: Artesia, Festival Minto Resorts Orlando, Miami Herald Media Company and MintoUSA.com. Platinum Sponsors: Missoni Baia Miami Residences and Perez-Roura Law. Gold Sponsors: Aria on the Bay Miami, Botaniko Weston, Espejo & Asociados, Modern Doral, Residencial Roble, Residencial Stella and Seawinds Punta Goleta.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 45,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 164 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com

###