Sports media company FanRag Sports, and podcast network, Locked On, announced today the formation of a long-term, strategic partnership that will unify two rising forces in the sports media space. The new partnership will integrate Locked On’s Podcast Network into FanRag Sports’ extensive sports coverage with a focus on delivering a best-in-class digital experience for sports fans.

FanRag Sports, founded in 2014, boasts extensive sports coverage, analysis and engagement from trusted writers and content producers around the country including Jon Heyman (MLB), Zach Harper (NBA), Jon Rothstein (College Basketball) and Paige Dimakos (FANTASY / NFL / NHL).

Locked On Podcast Network delivers daily podcasts about your favorite NBA and NFL teams. These podcasts are hosted by insiders and experts who cover their specific teams every single day. In addition, Locked On Podcast Network has national and fantasy shows for NBA and the NFL, also delivered on a daily basis.

“Locked On is exactly the type of strategic partner who will help us achieve our vision of becoming the preeminent, fan-first, sports experience,” said Craig Amazeen, Lead Strategist for FanRag Sports. “We are obsessed with providing engaging, credible sports content within a best-in-class user experience, which makes this partnership with Locked On, and several other strategic partnerships soon to be announced, a huge win for our current and future fans.”

Locked On founder, David Locke, agrees, “To be able to share the incredible content of the Locked On Podcast Network with users from other media platforms is a win for all of us.” Locke, who is also the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and host of “Locked On Jazz” and “Locked On NBA,” says, “We are meeting the needs of our podcast listeners better by giving them access to even more multi-media content through FanRag Sports and giving our Locked On Podcast hosts a chance to show the sports world their wide array of talents.”

Locked On Podcast Network will now have expanded coverage on the FanRag Sports platform as each Locked On Podcast show will now have its own Locked On web page. Passionate sports fans will be able to get both daily, hard-hitting audio content from the podcasts as well as insightful, timely written content.

