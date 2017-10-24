ClickIPO is interested in seeing a resurgence of the traditional IPO market in the US and globally, and we believe part of that solution is bringing the retail investor back to the table.

ClickIPO Holdings, LLC, today announced that it has raised just over $3 Million in its Series Seed round, and has launched the first version of its public offering technology through its wholly owned subsidiary ClickIPO Securities, LLC. (“Click IPO”)

The mobile-first platform will allow individual retail investors to participate in IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) and Secondary Offerings using their existing online brokerage account. By not housing investor accounts Click IPO will be able to aggregate investors from multiple online brokerages on a larger scale, providing retail investors a turnkey solution for participating in IPOs and Secondary Offerings.

ClickIPO’s model of delivering offerings has already attracted some well-known early investors in the finance and technology industries during their Series Seed including John Ashcroft, former U.S. Attorney General and TAG Capital, E&I Ventures, Arizona Technology Investors, and Desert Angels. This capital raise will help ClickIPO expand its technology platform and begin offering access to the platform to a larger group of retail investors.

Launching its first public-facing app into Google and Apple app stores, ClickIPO will provide a centralized hub for discovering and researching IPOs. Each user is automatically entered into the Waitlist to begin participating in IPO and Secondary Offerings, with invitations to participate in offerings expected to be rolled out through Q4 of 2017. The app (in Beta testing) presently provides information and alerts on new offerings and lets users share those offerings via social media.

ClickIPO is committed to moving the public offering industry forward with the first-ever utility designed to optimize retail distribution. The platform is configured to benefit the industry as a whole – accessible to Issuers, Underwriters, Brokerage firms, and Investors. Individual Investors will use the app to easily access a prospectus, to conduct research and to invest in offerings through their existing brokerage. Online Brokerages will now have a workable solution to provide offering access for their customers. Underwriters and Issuers will get access to a liquidity pipeline designed to attract “buy-and-hold” Individual Investors.

Scott Coyle, CEO of ClickIPO Securities, added, “ClickIPO is interested in seeing a resurgence of the traditional IPO market in the US and globally, and we believe part of that solution is bringing the retail investor back to the table.”

To learn more about ClickIPO, visit http://www.clickipo.com or email info(at)clickipo(dot)com. Follow us on us on our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About ClickIPO Securities

ClickIPO Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer, exclusively offers the mobile ClickIPO platform designed to give Individual Investors access to hundreds of IPOs and Secondary Offerings each year. It will be the first capable of aggregating many Individual Investors across multiple broker-dealers onto a single platform, where they can place conditional purchase orders for IPO and Secondary Offering shares through a first-of-its-kind app integrated with their existing brokerage accounts. Our technology gives Underwriters valuable insight into investor behavior through the data we gather and the app’s “ClickIPO Investor Score”, providing a retail distribution channel similar to dealing with institutions. Built directly into the app, our proprietary scoring system identifies “buy-and-hold” investors who demonstrate a history of buying and holding shares for 30 days or more before selling and rewards them with allocation priority and, likewise reduces the likelihood of “IPO Flippers” from receiving allocations. Brokerage firms will be able to leverage the ClickIPO platform, that will appeal to their customers who want a way to participate in the IPO and Secondary Offering market.

The ClickIPO app is currently in private testing. Its Closed Beta phase is expected to launch in late 2017. Users can join the waitlist today or download the app at http://www.clickipo.com. Email info(at)clickipo(dot)com or follow ClickIPO on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more information.

Click IPO Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Click IPO Holdings, LLC is the parent company of Click IPO Securities, LLC, and owns the proprietary technology application known as ClickIPO. Click IPO Holdings has granted Click IPO Securities, LLC an exclusive and perpetual license to use the application and authorization to relicense it for use by other registered broker dealers, including your broker dealer of record. The application might not be available in some jurisdictions.

The information posted on the Click IPO website is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, which can only be made by Prospectus, Offering Memorandum or Information Statement. There can be no guaranty that an investor will be allocated shares in any particular offering.

Risk of Investing in Initial Public Offerings (“IPOs”)

There are specific risks in investing in an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). Among other things, the stock has not been subject to market valuation. Those risks are described at length in the prospectus, and we urge you to read the prospectus carefully to understand those risks before investing. An IPO is the first sale of stock by a private company to the public and may not be suitable for all investors. IPOs are often issued by smaller, younger companies seeking the capital to expand, but can also be done by large privately owned companies looking to become publicly traded. IPOs are a risky investment. For even experienced investors, it can be difficult to predict what the stock will do on its initial day of trading and in the near future because there is often little historical data with which to analyze the company. Also, most IPOs are of companies going through a transitory growth period, which are subject to additional uncertainty regarding their future values. Read more information regarding the significant risks associated with investing in IPOs.