At Goodway Group, our growth wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our employees. We’re proud of our team, and we’re also excited to announce our organization has been named one of the 2017 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

This ranking considered 74,000 surveys from employees at hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the economy. Goodway Group earned a spot on this list based on co-workers’ assessment of the camaraderie, leadership, fairness, rewards and career opportunities enjoyed by all in their workplace. Goodway Group ranked No. 8 among the winning medium organizations.

“At Goodway Group, we strive to treat all employees with respect, trust and empathy at all levels of the organization,” said David Wolk, President, Goodway Group, “We’ve built a friendly culture for employees, offering unique benefits from a virtual workforce model to flexible work schedules, and continue to foster an environment where employees can better integrate work and family responsibilities.”

Outstanding small and mid-sized employers – as identified by their employees – are substantially more likely to report work experiences linked to retention, innovation and good customer service, according to research by Great Place to Work. The winning organizations also are more likely than their peers to maintain a healthy organizational culture as they grow larger and more complex.

"The Best Small & Medium workplaces are laying the groundwork for future success by building trust, cooperation and leadership credibility. All of these enhance business performance and create a positive environment for doing business,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on research into employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Goodway Group also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is the programmatic partner agencies and advertisers trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency. Proud to be completely independently owned and operated, Goodway provides programmatic expertise that meets its clients’ needs — and no one else’s. Through managed planning and buying services across all paid digital media, Goodway delivers trustworthy marketing expertise and authentic results because Goodway knows the truth is what matters most. Find Goodway Group online at goodwaygroup.com. Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

The ranking was based on anonymous feedback from more than 74,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Employees completed a Trust Index™ survey with more than 50 questions assessing pride, camaraderie, executive effectiveness, innovation, benefits, professional development and other elements of a great workplace. Scores also considered organizations’ performance relative to their size and industry, as well as their ability to provide a great workplace for all employees, regardless of who they are or what they do. Survey results from eligible companies had a 6 percent margin of error, at most, with a 95 percent confidence level. Organizations with 10 to 99 employees were considered for the small workplaces list and those with 100-999 employees were considered for the medium list.

To find out more about becoming Great Place to Work-Certified and eligible for Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, women, diversity, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.



Follow Great Place to Work at Greatplacetowork.com and @GPTW_US.

In March 2018, Great Place to Work will publish a new book, “A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World”.