Cloud4Wi and Net One Partners Sign a Strategic Agreement

Cloud4Wi, provider of Volare, the industry’s leading location analytics and marketing platform, and Net One Partners, a leading ICT solutions distributor in Japan, announced today that they have signed a strategic agreement that enables partners in Japan to seize the enormous business opportunities offered by in-store WiFi.

Net One Partners, a group company of Net One Systems, continues to improve both partners and customers' business by finding the best answer to the ever-changing ICT market and business environment.

Cloud4Wi provides Volare, the innovative location analytics and marketing platform that enables brick-and-mortar retailers to offer an easy, fast Internet access, while collecting actionable information about shoppers and their in-store behaviors. Empowered with this in-depth knowledge, retailers can engage shoppers in new meaningful ways through direct and indirect channels.

Cloud4Wi offers an exclusive partner program, the Volare Partner Program, that has a flexible structure with different levels designed to accommodate partners’ individual business models and needs. Most importantly, this program provides everything a partner needs to tackle this growth, including deal registration, marketing development funds, qualified leads, comprehensive training, proof-of-concept (POC) programs, and more.

"We are thrilled about the agreement signed with Cloud4Wi," said Takahisa Kawaguchi, CEO at Net One Partners. "With Volare in our portfolio, we will enable our partners to address the increasing demand for customer engagement capabilities over in-store WiFi."

"The distribution agreement with Net One Partners is an additional piece in our global footprint puzzle," said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud4Wi. "By leveraging Net One Partners, we will spread our position in the Japanese market by opening the door to new revenue opportunities offered by in-store WiFi."

About Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi offers Volare, a location analytics and marketing platform designed for understanding and engaging mobile users. With Volare, clients can leverage existing wireless networks to build their business. Volare is distributed through channel partners and connects more than 65 million mobile users across 15,000 locations in more than 80 countries. Customers include Adecco, Bulgari, Burger King, Clarks, Gruppo FS Italiane, Liverpool, the Moscow City Government, Olive Garden, and VTB24. The company is based in San Francisco, and has offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Milan, Pisa, Rome, and Manila.

To learn more about Cloud4Wi and its products, please visit the website here.

About Net One Partners

Net One Partners Co., Ltd. is a group company of Net One Systems Co., Ltd., established in November 2008. Collaborating with partner companies Net One Partners is specializing in business, including all product groups (including services) that Net One Systems can sell, and Net One Partners original solutions and products, including sales support / installation, maintenance and operation services. Net One Partners will sell it together with added value for partner companies.

