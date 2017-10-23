Alain Pinel Realtors Launches Fire Relief Fund

It’s been inspiring to see the outpouring of support for our community through fundraising, volunteering and neighbors helping neighbors

In an effort to help those affected by the devastating fires in the North Bay, Alain Pinel Realtors’ (APR) has committed to a dollar-for-dollar match in donations for the APR North Bay Fire Relief Fund up to the first $50,000. Launched on Oct. 13, the APR fundraiser is already halfway towards its goal with $25,000 raised in less than one week. With its matching pledge, the fundraiser is expected to contribute $100,000 in total.

“Sometimes tragedy brings out the best in all of us,” said Mike Hulme, president of APR. “It’s been inspiring to see the outpouring of support for our community through fundraising, volunteering and neighbors helping neighbors. On behelf of our clients and our agents, we wanted to do our part as well.”

The funds raised will be given to the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund, with one-hundred percent of donations going to relief efforts for victims and first responders.

For more information or to make a donation to APR’s North Bay Fire Relief Fund, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/apr-north-bay-fire-relief-fund.

