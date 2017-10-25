Robert Fulton School We want to celebrate the rich history of the property, and the creative community that has embraced the area. We are now getting ready for the next 100 years with the development of Artisan Hill and we want to share our excitement with the community.

The anniversary celebration will take place Friday, October 27 beginning at 5:30pm at the site of the historic Robert Fulton School, 1000 Carlisle Avenue in Fulton Hill. The school, which was named for the American inventor, Robert Fulton, opened in January 1917, with seating for 1,083 pupils in kindergarten through seventh grade.

In 1999, the school was renovated and renamed Fulton Hill Studios. Since then, the property has provided art studios to many local artists and artisans, and was the first home of Art180. In recognition of the evolution of the building, the party is an opportunity to celebrate 100 years of Art and Community.

Hosted by local real estate development company Fulton Hill Properties, the event will include Open Art Studio tours, visual storytelling and art installations. There will be multiple gallery exhibitions and entertainment including music by Mighty Joshua. Food trucks and beverages will be available, and the event is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to park at Powhattan Park, and either walk to Fulton Hill Studios or wait a few minutes for a pedicab.

“We want to celebrate the rich history of the property, and the creative community that has embraced the area,” said Margaret Freund, founder and President of Fulton Hill Properties. “We are now getting ready for the next 100 years with the development of Artisan Hill and we want to share our excitement with the community.”

Artisan Hill is scheduled to open in 2019 and will include one, two and three bedroom apartments, live-work artist studios, offices, market and café. The development will be complemented by a host of amenities including a rooftop deck, indoor and outdoor social spaces, ceramics studio, fitness center, lap pool and sweeping views of downtown and the James River.

