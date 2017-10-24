TCN Receives 2017 CUSTOMER Magazine’s Contact Center Technology Award

TCN, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies worldwide “TCN is constantly developing new omnichannel technologies to enhance and advance our cloud-based platform to meet the ever-changing ‘on-the-go’ needs of our customers.”

TCN, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies worldwide, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named TCN Platform 3.0 as a 2017 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine. TCN’s Platform 3.0 is honored for its all-in-one cloud-based contact center platform with newly integrated omnichannel features, enabling contact center agents to seamlessly connect and effectively engage with their customers in a non-invasive manner.

TCN's Platform 3.0 is an advanced cloud-based contact center platform that eliminates the need for complicated hardware and improves connectivity between agents and customers. Most recently, TCN has added a variety of new omnichannel features to its platform, including AgentSMS, a SMS texting feature, and VocalDirect, a direct-to-voicemail feature. TCN’s new streamlined ringless voicemail technology enables contact centers to instantly send a voicemail directly to the voicemail boxes of thousands of customers all at once.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a contact center industry leader for our flagship product, Platform 3.0,” said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN. “TCN is constantly developing new omnichannel technologies to enhance and advance our cloud-based platform to meet the ever-changing ‘on-the-go’ needs of our customers.”

TCN’s reliable and robust platform provides industry-leading features such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording and business intelligence. Its “always-on” cloud-based delivery model gives end-users the ability to quickly and easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs.

“Congratulations to TCN for being awarded a 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award. TCN’s Platform 3.0 has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

The 12th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine.

About TCN

TCN is a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call center users with a highly affordable delivery model, ensuring immediate access to robust call center technology, such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording, and business analytics required to optimize operations and adhere to TCPA regulations. Its “always-on” cloud-based delivery model provides customers with immediate access to the latest version of the TCN solution, as well as the ability to quickly and easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs. TCN serves various Fortune 500 companies and enterprises in multiple industries including newspaper, collection, education, healthcare, automotive, political, customer service, and marketing. For more information, visit http://www.tcnp3.com or follow on Twitter @tcn.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including Cloud Computing, IoT Evolution, Customer, and Internet Telephony. TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by 1.5 million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: 2015 Connecticut Mobile Summit; Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; Drone Zone 360; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; IoT Evolution Fog, Analytics & Data Conference; IoT Evolution Connected Transportation Conference; IoT Evolution Connected Home & Building Conference; MSP Expo; NFV Expo; SIP Trunking, Unified Communications & WebRTC Seminars; Wearable Tech Conference & Expo featuring Fitness and Sports Wearable Technology (FAST) Expo; WebRTC Conference & Expo; and more. For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.