TitleSmart, Inc., a leading Twin Cities title insurance company, today announced that it has been ranked on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's’ Fast 50. The Fast 50 list ranks privately held companies based on their overall growth from year to year. The list represents the top 50 fastest growing private companies based on financial growth rate. This year TitleSmart ranked 34th overall with a 60.34% overall growth rate from 2014 to 2016. They were presented this honor at Thursday night's award ceremony at The Depot in downtown Minneapolis. This is the third time TitleSmart has appeared on the Fast 50 list.

“I am thrilled to be ranked again on this year’s Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies,” said Cindy Koebele, President of TitleSmart, Inc. “We are in our tenth year of business, and to continue to have a strong growth rate year after year is exciting to see. In the first quarter of 2017, we moved our headquarters to a 9,000-square-foot facility in White Bear Lake. This allowed us to create a space that was efficient and fun for our staff, as well as position the company for additional future growth.” Click here to read Cindy’s full feature in the magazine.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal explains that In order to be eligible to be ranked on the Fast 50, privately held for-profit companies must submit “year-over-year revenue growth in each of the three previous years and total revenue of at least $1 million for each of the years.” Then their accounting partners, Abdo, Eick & Meyers, review and evaluate the financial statements to determine the fastest growing companies. The full Fast 50 list, as well as Q & A’s with The List honorees can be found at https://www.bizjournals.com/twincities/fast-50.

