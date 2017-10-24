Wind River Systems and Kongsberg Geospatial Logos. The two companies will work together to provide a validated technology stack for aerospace and defense applications built on Wind River VxWorks. Our customers will derive real value from this, including reduced risk and lower overall development costs.

Kongsberg Geospatial, an Ottawa-based developer of geospatial software technology, announced today that they are collaborating with Wind River® to validate their safety-critical geospatial components for applications built on Wind River's industry leading VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS).

Aerospace, defense, and automotive technology companies depend on real-time operating systems for embedded systems and platform components. Wind River’s VxWorks is recognized as the industry’s leading RTOS for mission-critical products, while Kongsberg Geospatial’s TerraLens® geospatial SDK provides real-time mapping and display capabilities for safety-critical applications like air defense and air traffic control.

The new collaboration with Wind River allows Kongsberg Geospatial to provide customers with an integrated, validated technology stack, in addition to consulting and commercial support. The benefits of a validated solution include reduced development time, high reliability, and simplified integration.

"Wind River’s Partner Program provides software developers with a support ecosystem that simplifies the integration required when developing real-time software for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications,” said Ranald McGillis, president of Kongsberg Geospatial. “Our customers will derive real value from this, including reduced risk and lower overall development costs.”

Versions of Kongsberg Geospatial’s TerraLens® SDK are available for several programming languages, including C++, C# and Java, and can be compiled for a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, Android and Linux along with both 2D and 3D browser support leveraging the latest web technologies including HTML5 and WebGL.

About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (http://www.kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence Systems.