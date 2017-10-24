International Institute for Learning, Inc. (IIL) is pleased to announce Clarizen, Inc. as a Platinum Sponsor of its upcoming 14th annual IPM Day Online Conference taking place on Thursday, November 2, 2017. This year’s conference features 26 presenters, including six keynote speakers. The conference is expected to attract 50,000 attendees from over 100 countries.

According to Angela Bunner, VP Solutions Engineering at Clarizen "Project managers are the unsung heroes of today’s enterprise. At Clarizen, we are trying to change that. We do everything in our power to help elevate the status and impact of project management: whether that’s in scoping and planning, utilizing resources or collaborating across teams. Clarizen gives all stakeholders greater visibility and alignment, plus we take the pain out reporting and administrative tasks so project managers can focus their time on doing the real work."

According to E. LaVerne Johnson, IIL’s Founder, President, & CEO, “We are so pleased to include Clarizen in such a prominent role as a Platinum Sponsor. Their leadership in the Project Management industry will surely be an asset to our conference attendees.”

The online conference features a full day of inspiration, camaraderie, and leadership from icons in the fields of Project Management and Agile. 26 education units, or PDUs, are available to those who participate in the event, view the presenter videos, and complete two self-paced courses: Putting Cyber-security First: What Everyone Needs to Know about Safeguarding the Organization and Updating Your Project Approach: With a Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide)—Sixth Edition.

About Clarizen

Clarizen is a global leader in collaborative work management software, bringing together cross-company project management, configurable workflow automation, in-context collaboration and a tailored, role-based experience—all built on a secure, scalable enterprise platform. The Company delivers secure, cloud-based collaborative work management solutions built on the vision of business agility. Clarizen is a leader in Forrester’s Enterprise Collaborative Work Management report and is a two-time Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Based IT Project and Portfolio Management. To learn more, visit clarizen.com.

About IPM Day—People, Passion, and Purpose in a Digital Age

Today’s organizations need the right people to lead the charge into the digital frontier. Those people are Project Management professionals whose passion and sense of purpose galvanizes their teams and stakeholders to bring their very best to every project, every day—in pursuit of major change. IPM Day encourages Project Management professionals around the globe to advance their careers and celebrate their accomplishments. For more information, or to register, click here.

