Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of intelligent procurement solutions, announced today that they have been named by CIO Applications as one of the “Top 25 Procurement Solution Providers” for 2017.

CIO Applications’ goal is to provide a comprehensive list of technology trends in order to assist businesses in adopting the best solutions for their needs. For this award, they selected the top 25 procurement solution providers that are creating noise in the space. Xeeva was among the solutions chosen because their innovative procurement software suite delivers sustainable results to companies looking to organize spend, open communication, or automate the source-to-settle process.

As the article describes, “The company’s patented AI technology underlies Xeeva’s software portfolio, which accelerates deployment speed and delivers immediate results.” It goes on to describe how Xeeva’s advanced solutions “effectively address the most prominent customer requirements in the procurement space which include visibility and comprehension in spend, cost control, and quick delivery of results.” That couldn’t be truer according to Xeeva founder and CEO, Dilip Dubey.

“What we do has been and always will be about delivering immediate and continued results,” said Dubey. “We want all of our clients to meet their procurement goals and experience massive savings with the help of our AI-driven solution. We’re thrilled to have been selected as a top solution provider because that reinforces our mission to positively impact our clients’ bottom line with our unique technology.”

This is the second year that Xeeva has received recognition from CIO Applications. In 2016, they were featured as one of the “25 Procurement Solutions Transforming Business.”

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is a technology print magazine, published from Fremont, CA that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss and ponder about innovative enterprise solutions. While analyzing the U.S. media landscape, it is a comprehensive tool that helps the upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase the solutions for the enterprises. It helps technology leaders with the analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals. For more info: http://www.cioapplications.com.

About Xeeva

Founded in 2014, Xeeva is a global provider of intelligent cloud-based procurement software and financial solutions for indirect spend and MRO. Used in over 45 countries and available in 18 languages, their software suite automates the source-to-pay process with open communication for e-invoicing, procurement, and sourcing. Xeeva’s innovative and patented technology is driven by advanced artificial intelligence and simplifies the procure-to-pay process with a focus on driving results – leading to increased productivity, improved compliance and control, and a sustainable bottom line impact. For more information, visit http://www.xeeva.com.