nexVortex Named Top SIP Provider for 2017 by CarrierSales

As a leader in cloud communications and an industry expert in both SIP Trunking and Hosted Voice Services, nexVortex today announced that it has been named as the Top SIP Provider for 2017 by CarrierSales, a leading master agency with headquarters in Draper, Utah.

As a master agent, CarrierSales provides businesses of all sizes with access to quality, professional, and outstanding telecom services and has built one of the most successful telecom and cloud practices in the nation.

Each year CarrierSales asks its agents to vote for the top suppliers across their portfolio of products and services. Those agents rank the suppliers on a number of key criteria such as responsiveness, ability to execute, support, and service quality. nexVortex was voted as their Top SIP Trunking Provider for 2017. The award was presented to nexVortex executives by CarrierSales at their annual partner event called carrierXchange.

“We are honored to be named by CarrierSales as their Top SIP Provider for 2017,” said Mike Nowak, vice president of sales for nexVortex. “The fact that the award was determined by the men and women with whom we interact on a daily basis is a tribute to our team’s dedication to our partners and that makes the award even more special.”

nexVortex SIP Trunking Service has a number of industry leading features including autodetecting disaster recovery, remote phone E911 support, and the ability to share minutes across multiple locations making it a perfect choice for multisite applications. nexVortex extended their SIP portfolio in 2016 to include Managed SIP (mSIP) which delivers Quality of Service (QoS) with definitive troubleshooting. mSIP is now one of nexVortex’s fastest growing offerings and is in particular demand by businesses looking to replace aging and expensive Primary Rate Interfaces (PRIs).

“nexVortex has really started to become our go-to SIP provider because of their amazing provisioning and ability to integrate with about any phone system out there,” said Richard Murray, president and owner of CarrierSales. “Their overall offering has made them an easy choice for our partners. We love the product, the team, and their overall responsiveness. It doesn’t surprise me that our partners voted them as the leading SIP Provider.”

About nexVortex

nexVortex is a leader in cloud communications for businesses, specializing in SIP Trunking, multisite voice applications, hosted voice, hosted contact centers, and customized solutions. nexVortex has established itself in the marketplace based on four overarching tenets: Uncommon Service, Uncommon Know-How, Uncommon Commitment, and Uncommon Innovation. These principles drive nexVortex’s mission to provide its customers with the IP knowledge, services, and capabilities they need to improve their business communications. Visit http://www.nexVortex.com follow us on social media, and learn how we can help you meet your business needs.

About CarrierSales

CarrierSales is an award-winning master agent recognized both nationally and internationally for distributing business IT and telecom services with a strategic niche in cloud, contact center, and mobility solutions. Since the creation of CarrierSales in 2001, the company has supported its sales partners with dedicated attention, sales engineering, unparalleled back office support and aggressive commissions. With decades of telecom experience and a forward-thinking portfolio with access to over 350 providers, CarrierSales can tailor a custom solution to fit any company’s unique needs. For more information, go to http://www.carriersales.com or give us a call at 801-838-7819.

