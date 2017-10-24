Amphipac is the first waterproof iPhone case that provides full touchscreen functionality while allowing for high quality photography underwater You can Snapchat your spring break party, post a close-up of your buddy surfing to your Instagram story, take filtered underwater selfies, or capture high-quality photos of fish while snorkeling. The possibilities are endless.

Today, a Kickstarter campaign launched for Amphipac, the first waterproof iPhone case that provides full touchscreen functionality while allowing for high quality photography underwater. It is now available for $79 USD on Kickstarter (retail price $149 USD).

Amphipac is a waterproof phone housing that keeps out water up to 32 ft deep. Its ability to provide full underwater touchscreen functionality is achieved via two layers of durable clear film that form a low pressure air pocket. The pocket allows users to focus, pinch, zoom, and edit while immersed in water. It also features a 100mm scratch-proof dome that optimizes photo and video quality. The house is compatible with iPhones 6, 6S, 7 and 8.

“Touchscreens on other waterproof cases don’t work underwater because the software detects the entire area as touched,” said founder Theo Sandu. “Amphipac’s film forms a low pressure air pocket which isolates your touch. This way, users can access their entire phone underwater and have much better control over the quality of their photography.”

Amphipac was formed on the premise that some of life’s most spectacular moments happen on or under the water, but can’t always be captured and shared. IPhones take great photos, but other waterproof cases have very limited touchscreen functionality. Most other means of water based photography are expensive and require professional-level cameras or don’t allow for instantly shareable images and video.

The case is made of polycarbonate, and is hard and durable while also being lightweight and buoyant. To use, simply place an iPhone in the case, close the lockable handle, and the silicone seal does the rest, preventing any water from seeping in. The compact design maintains a cool temperature for the iPhone within, and the case has no moving parts, making it easy to use.

“Amphipac lets users shoot video and photos straight to Snapchat, Instagram, and beyond, so they can be shared live as soon as they have an internet connection,” said founder Theo Sandu. “You can Snapchat your spring break party, post a close-up of your buddy surfing to your Instagram story, take filtered underwater selfies, or capture high-quality photos of fish while snorkeling. The possibilities are endless.”

The Amphipac campaign will run for a month, with a delivery date of March 2018. For a full rundown of the pledges, visit the Kickstarter campaign. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Borjana Slipicevic at +1 (778) 858-2595.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic

Proper Propaganda

(778) 858 2595

borjana(at)properpropaganda(dot)net