Ghosts on the Coast, a free Halloween event for the whole family, will sail into the Marina at Grande Dunes on Saturday, October 28, from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The twilight celebration will feature something for all ages — from food trucks and live music to costume contests, street performers and carnival games. Easy access to the outdoor park and free parking right at the venue. The first 100 children will receive a free goodie bag.

As dusk descends, participants will be treated to a sparkling sight: the Grande Dunes Marina and many of its boats will be festooned with dazzling lights. And, between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, a pirate ship provided by Myrtle Beach Watersports, will offer free 15-minute rides on the Intracoastal Waterway with the ship leaving every 30 minutes. On shore, little goblins will love the bounce houses, free giveaways, and carnival games.

On the new Grande Dunes Music and Event Lawn, at 6:00 pm, Sea Cruz, one of the Southeast’s most popular bands, will perform cherished 60s, 70s, and Carolina Beach tunes. To relax and picnic, attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Delicious local fare, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase from vendors such as Hoosier Daddy’s State Fair Fare and the Grande Dunes Members Club.

Everyone is invited to deck out in their Halloween best and enter in costume contests at http://grandedunes.com/costume/ Child 0-5, Youth 6-13, Adult 14+ categories and a couples contest for adults.

While the event is free, Ghosts on the Coast will accept donations for the American Red Cross. Proceeds will support helping people affected by disasters like hurricanes, floods and countless other crises. Grande Dunes Properties, the full-service onsite brokerage firm at Grande Dunes, will match the total donated by participants — effectively doubling the final gift to the American Red Cross.

“Ghosts on the Coast is a way to celebrate our Myrtle Beach community while giving to a timely cause,” said Margaret LaCalle, Division President - Coastal North, LStar Ventures. “We hope families, friends, and neighbors will join us at our beautiful marina — which is always open to the public — on the 28th for a really fantastic evening.”

For complete event details, visit http://grandedunes.com/grande-halloween/

About Grande Dunes

Grande Dunes is a 2,200-acre master-planned community located in Myrtle Beach, SC. At full build-out, Grande Dunes will have approximately 5,000 single-family homes, villas, homesites and 2 million square feet of retail and commercial properties. This exceptional community stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to west of the Intracoastal Waterway, and from Water Tower Road to Grissom Parkway.

Adding to the value of the community are a range of private and public club amenities, including the private Members Club and golf course, the 25,000 square foot Ocean Club and pool complex on the Atlantic Ocean and the Grande Dunes Tennis Center. Located on the Intracoastal Waterway is the 126-slip Marina at Grande Dunes and the popular Anchor Café. At the southern edge of the community is the Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA.

For more information, please visit http://www.GrandeDunes.com.

About LStar Ventures

Since our inception in 2007, LStar Ventures has built more than 65 beautiful, financially successful, and environmentally sensitive communities in 15 states. We are a privately held real estate development firm that owns many of the finest master-planned communities in the country. We take pride in our financial strength, as we maintain little to no debt on any of our real estate assets. This unique approach ensures we can confidently and successfully execute our development strategies over very long periods of time and through varying economic cycles. For more information, please visit http://www.LVNT.com