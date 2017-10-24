#London Top Locations on Instagram With this study,we hope to inspire people by showing them the most Instagrammable locations and direct the attention of businesses towards the enormous opportunities Instagram has to offer

Hashtag the World is pleased to announce the successful completion of their latest study on London’s top locations on Instagram. Based on the findings of this study, the Amsterdam-based organization has now released a detailed report revealing the ranking of these locations based on different categories.

Founded in 2014, Hashtag the World assists businesses to discover, curate and display user-generated content on Instagram via its platform. They hit the headlines for the first time in 2016 by conducting a study that ranked the world’s thirty most hashtagged cities, in which London ranked second.

This year, over the months of August and September, the platform has tracked over 3 million posts on Instagram with #London, creating a ranking of the city’s 100 most popular locations on Instagram. Also, the most geo-tagged locations were ranked in different categories such as Sights & Landmarks, Food, Art & Culture, Shopping, Neighbourhoods, Attractions, Bar & Nightlife, Parks & Gardens, Transportation, Where to Stay, Street Markets, and Venues.

With the rapidly growing trend of sharing pictures all over the world, Instagram has become one of the most preferred social platforms for travellers. A recent survey indicates that almost 97% of today’s millennials share their travel experiences via Instagram. At the moment, there are 800 million active Instagram users sharing more than 95 million posts per day. Leveraging the immense potential of Instagram, the latest study by Hashtag the World will provide an invaluable resource for people who wants to discover the most Instagrammable locations in London.

“Using hashtags has now become a part of popular culture, it is very common that people use the cities hashtag to share their experience. The metropolis that London is, it’s no surprise it ranks #2 amongst the most hashtagged cities in the world. With this study, we hope to inspire people by showing them the most Instagrammable locations and direct the attention of businesses towards the enormous opportunities Instagram has to offer.” says Lucas Ribeiro, founder of Hashtag the World.

To access the latest report published by Hashtag the World on the top locations in London on Instagram, please visit http://www.hashtagtheworld.com/london-instagram-top-locations

