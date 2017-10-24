Physician medical group M&A activity dipped slightly in the third quarter of 2017 to 28 transactions, a 10% drop from the second quarter, according to new acquisition data from HealthCareMandA.com. The 28 transactions also represented a decline of 15% from the third quarter of 2016. The first quarter of 2017 represented the highest level of physician medical group M&A activity in several years, with 59 deals. Even with the decline in deal volume, spending increased 91% compared with the previous quarter, to $1.45 billion.

Four companies announced two acquisitions apiece in the quarter: CRH Medical Corporation, Envision Healthcare Corporation, MEDNAX and Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. “This third quarter’s deal volume may seem disappointing, but it is more in line with transaction volumes we’ve seen in the third and fourth quarters of 2016,” stated Lisa Phillips, editor of the Health Care M&A Report, which publishes the data. Eight of the acquired medical groups had 20 or more physicians, compared with three in the second quarter.

Hospital companies or health systems announced three physician medical group acquisitions in the third quarter, while private equity firms announced six, not including transactions announced by physician medical groups backed by private equity firms.

All quarterly results are published in The Health Care M&A Report for all 13 sectors of health care, which is part of the HealthCareMandA.com investment research source. For more information, or to order the report, call 800-248-1668. Irving Levin Associates, Inc. was established in 1948 and has headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut. The company publishes research reports and newsletters, and maintains databases on the health care and senior housing M&A markets.