Mastery Technologies, Inc. is announcing the formation of two subsidiaries, Mastery Training Content Network, Inc. and Amazing Organizations, Inc. Amazing Organizations, Inc. will continue doing business as Mastery Training Services.

Mastery Technologies has taken these two existing business units and formalized them as free-standing corporations. The formation of these two new subsidiaries allows each to operate with more autonomy. Each subsidiary is now better positioned to achieve their independent visions and leverage opportunities, such as joint ventures.

Mastery Training Content Network, Inc. (MasteryTCN) partners with leading video content providers to co-produce the largest, standardized, workplace e-learning library available. MasteryTCN then partners with HR Cloud Service providers to help employers obtain high-quality training resources through the vendors they already work with.

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. Mastery Training Services helps client organizations grow and become more successful with comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

Mastery Technologies, Inc., the parent company, will continue to develop and commercialize knowledge transfer technologies.

About Mastery Technologies, Inc.

Mastery Technologies Inc. has been operating broadly in the field of knowledge transfer with an emphasis on e-learning for over 30 years. Mastery delivers its services through two subsidiaries: Mastery Training Content Network, Inc. (MasteryTCN) and Mastery Training Services.

With both subsidiaries, Mastery Technologies fulfills its mission of developing and commercializing knowledge transfer technologies.