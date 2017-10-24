Golf Academy of America Adds Anaheim Event to Fall Series Roadshow

With one of our five campuses located not too far away, in the lovely city of San Diego, Golf Academy of America is a great choice for Orange County residents who want to break into the golf industry.

Golf Academy of America announced today that it has added a new event to its fall series roadshow. Representatives from the school will host an event in Anaheim, California on November 9, 2017. The event will take place at the TGR Learning Lab, located at 1 Tiger Woods Way, Anaheim, CA 92801.

Whiles guests munch on light snacks and drinks, Golf Academy of America staff will present the crowd with information about the school, touching on career opportunities in the golf industry and the value of golf-specific education. Attendees will also learn about the various academic options offered by Golf Academy of America, including its partnership with New England College of Business.

Following the 6:30 registration, the event will kick off at 7 p.m. in the TGR Learning Lab with a free golf clinic. The educational presentation will begin at 7:45.

“With one of our five campuses located not too far away, in the lovely city of San Diego, Golf Academy of America is a great choice for Orange County residents who want to break into the golf industry,” said Steve Newman, Golf Academy of America National Director of Operations. “We are pleased at the opportunity to be here at the TGR Learning Lab and spread the word about the unique, industry-specific education we offer.”

In addition to Anaheim, during its fall series roadshow, Golf Academy of America hosted events in Edison, New Jersey; Denver, Colorado; Virginia Beach, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.

About Golf Academy of America

Golf Academy of America (formerly the San Diego Golf Academy) is the largest and longest-running two-year golf college in the world. Golf Academy of America's 16-month program balances classroom studies, practical experience and comprehensive understanding of both the game and the business of golf. Campuses are located in San Diego, Phoenix, Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Dallas. For more information, call 800-342-7342 or visit http://www.GolfAcademy.edu. Golf Academy of America schools are owned and operated by the Education Corporation of America