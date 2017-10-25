Past News Releases RSS

Celebrating its 27th year in business, Nations Valuation Services (NVS), the Appraisal Services division of the well-known Nations Companies, announces the release of NATIONSLINK, a brand new Desktop Appraisal with a field inspection.

NATIONSLINK is a proprietary desktop appraisal product with a hands-on third party inspection that can be used for numerous lending and servicing scenarios including: portfolio lending, home equity, default, securitizations, and servicing QC.

Fast, efficient and reliable, NATIONSLINK gives a lender or servicer the option to have either an exterior inspection only, or both an interior/exterior inspection. Whichever you decide, a USPAP & IAG Compliant Desktop Appraisal Report will be included.

National Lenders tell NVS that NATIONSLINK replaces the long delays and expense of a traditional field appraisal with a 3-day turn time on a regulatory desktop appraisal.

Also, there is real time local MLS, public records, and local market trends data. These are only some of the recognized methods and technology that are utilized in this reliable residential valuation analysis.

NVS utilizes proprietary operating systems, AppraisalTRAX™ to create a Desktop Appraisal which is functional in the current data driven appraisal market, making it easier and quicker for Lenders to have quality value reports.

Nations Valuation Services (NVS) is a division of Nations Companies, which is a diversified provider of real estate information services including: Appraisals, Title, and Default Services. Established in 1989, Nations Companies is one of the most successful and established national companies offering services to large banks and mortgage lenders in the US. With branches nationwide, Nations offers SSAE18 Security and technology such as XML exchange services: http://www.nationscompanies.com//

For more information, contact (866) 967-1544 , sales(at)nationsvs(dot)com or visit http://www.nationsvs.com.