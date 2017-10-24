“With Cygilant VPM we're providing a valuable service to organizations who have invested in best-of-breed vulnerability management technologies from Rapid7, Qualys, and Tenable but don’t have the resources to prevent breaches from occurring," said Cygilant CEO Vijay Basani.

Cygilant (formerly EiQ Networks), a pioneer in hybrid security as a service, today launched a new combined Vulnerability and Patch Management (VPM) subscription service. This industry-first approach to vulnerability and patch management is now available to companies that have invested in Qualys, Rapid7, and Tenable vulnerability management technologies. Cygilant VPM provides lean IT teams with a single-service offering that combines continuous co-managed vulnerability management with auditable patch management and security engineering support from its global SOCs (GSOC) to identify, prioritize, and patch vulnerabilities in order to reduce the attack surface, while reducing operational costs.

“With Cygilant Vulnerability and Patch Management we are providing a valuable service to organizations that have invested in best-of-breed vulnerability management technologies from Rapid7, Qualys, and Tenable but don’t have the resources to prevent breaches from known exploitable vulnerabilities or unpatched systems,” said Chairman, President, and CEO of Cygilant, Vijay Basani. “The job of thwarting cybersecurity attacks is a 24/7/365 job. While procuring marketing-leading VM technology is a good start, unfortunately, many IT teams run lean and are constantly being asked to do more with less. As a result, an increasing number of organizations are experiencing breaches due to known exploitable vulnerabilities and missing patches.”

Cygilant Vulnerability and Patch Management is a subscription service that combines people, process, and technology to effectively detect and fix both old and new vulnerabilities and missing patches before they are successfully exploited. The VPM service includes:



Continuous Vulnerability Scanning – Cygilant’s Global SOC team of security engineers will schedule and manage Rapid7, Qualys, and Tenable vulnerability management solutions to continuously scan IT assets to identify vulnerabilities

Risk-based Prioritization of Vulnerabilities – Cygilant’s GSOC team will prioritize vulnerabilities based on exploitability and business risk

Tailored Reporting – Cygilant’s GSOC will provide daily/weekly/monthly reporting and guidance on reducing the attack surface, keeping all stakeholders up-to-date

Patch Management –Cygilant’s cloud-based Patch Management service identifies, analyzes, and reports on missing patches on operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and third-party applications such as Adobe and Java.

Auditable Change Management - auditable workflow to review, approve, schedule, apply, and validate missing patches by asset type and group

Compliance Support - assistance with meeting compliance requirements related to vulnerability and patch management

Dedicated GSOC team – a dedicated Cygilant Service Delivery Manager, backed by GSOC security engineers, provides a force multiplier effect to manage vulnerability scans and patch large IT environments cost-effectively

Cygilant VPM allows organizations to combine vulnerability and patch management processes which are usually provided by multiple vendors, hindering effectiveness and resulting in disconnected data siloes. Organizations effectively utilizing vulnerability and patch management can avoid catastrophic breaches such as the recent Equifax breach that exposed sensitive data for as many as 145.5 million U.S. consumers. Equifax IT personnel failed to install an available patch for their Apache Struts web-application software which cyber criminals were then able to easily exploit.

“Had the Equifax IT team installed the appropriate patch this massive breach wouldn’t have happened. By combining vulnerability and patch management IT teams have access to a comprehensive service that continuously detects, prioritizes vulnerabilities, and patches systems while adhering to a well-defined change management process to protect customer data and financial assets, including PII and PHI,” Basani explained.

About SOCVue

Cygilant’s SOCVue® is a subscription security as a service that combines people, process, and technology to deliver a cost-effective information security program, including:



Managed Incident Detection

Managed Incident Response and Remediation Guidance

Proactive and Continuous Critical Security Controls Auditing

Managed and Co-managed SIEM & Log Management

Managed and Co-managed Vulnerability Management

Managed Patch Management

24x7x365 Monitoring by Trained Global SOC Security Analysts

Compliance Reporting

Auditable Change Management

About Cygilant, Inc.

