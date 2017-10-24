Partnership will enable merchants to easily integrate incentives, rewards & branded payments capabilities into their mobile apps.

Today, customer engagement and loyalty platform Hatch Loyalty and Buy It Mobility Networks (BIM), the leading ACH-based payment platform that enables retailers to build more meaningful relationships with their customers, announced a new commercial partnership. This collaboration empowers gas stations and convenience stores to develop loyalty programs that offer shoppers relevant and meaningful rewards based on their purchase behavior.

BIM’s white-label ACH platform and Hatch’s customer engagement platform that allows consumers to earn points towards discounts will now be fully integrated. This partnership will enable consumers to participate in retailers’ loyalty programs through their mobile apps, triggering personalized marketing offers and communication while simultaneously increasing sales for the retailer. For example, a trucker who pays for fuel with a gas station’s mobile app might be offered a coupon for a sandwich he purchased the last time he visited the same truck stop.

“We believe in creating a solution where everyone wins. With the ease and convenience of BIM’s commerce platform paired with our personalization capabilities, we’re bringing a solution that will immensely benefit the fuel and convenience store space on many fronts,” said Hatch CEO, Dan Gloede.

BIM enables consumers to pay with their checking account at the point of sale in an easy, fast, and secure manner with minimal friction via its streamlined enrollment process and transaction flows. BIM’s white-label platform enables merchants to offer their customers a convenient and more rewarding buying experience that is associated with their brand, while also lowering their transaction fees and fraud expenses via BIM’s proprietary risk platform. Merchants can use this purchase intelligence data to manage their marketing programs and target shoppers with relevant rewards and ads they actually want to see and engage with.

Hatch Loyalty empowers fuel and convenience retailers to build a configurable customer engagement and loyalty program on the Hatch platform. By aggregating customer data through integrations with a retailer’s business systems, Hatch is able to build a robust customer profile that includes demographics, behavioral information, and customer preferences. Through rules and offers triggered by profile data and behavior, customers receive more personalized marketing that retailers can then use to engage customers and drive desired behaviors. Loyalty is an outcome of consistent and successful customer engagement.

“We’re excited to combine BIM’s capabilities with Hatch’s solution to offer merchants a truly comprehensive platform that will help them drive more meaningful, rewarding and profitable relationships with their customers,” said BIM CEO, Adam Frisch.

The combined offering will immediately benefit gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and pharmacies by activating unique in-store deals for customers who seek convenient, personalized shopping experiences. The solution is expected to expand into other markets in the future.

To learn more about Hatch’s loyalty and engagement platform, visit http://www.hatchloyalty.com.

To learn more about BIM’s payment platform, visit http://www.bimnetworks.com.

About Hatch Loyalty

Hatch is a simple, adaptable platform designed to help retailers and brands build stronger relationships with their customers. More than a loyalty company, Hatch makes insights actionable, enabling a more personalized and meaningful customer experience for retailers of all sizes. The world’s largest retailers and brands have access to the Hatch platform’s full configurability, while small- to medium-sized businesses can access Hatch’s off-the-shelf marketing solution, Belly, which is already an industry-leading solution. Hatch Loyalty is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and received funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightbank, NEA, and DAG Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.hatchloyalty.com.

About Buy It Mobility Networks

Buy It Mobility Networks (BIM) is the premiere mobile/web ACH-based payment and consumer engagement platform that enables merchants to develop more meaningful relationships with their customers, generate incremental revenue growth, lower payment costs, drive loyalty participation and create superior mobile and online buying experiences for their shoppers. BIM’s platform also offers fast consumer enrollment (roughly 40 seconds on average), dramatically reduces fraud through its proprietary authentication/verification tools and risk algorithms and provides guaranteed transactions that are settled next day. To learn more, visit http://www.bimnetworks.com.