eCube Systems, a leading provider of middleware modernization, integration and management solutions, announced the latest release of NXTware Remote™ 4.7 Agile Development Environment is certified for Java 1.8 on OpenVMS. The new release now provides agile developers access to deploy to multiple servers and an audit feature for compliance purposes. The NXTware Remote Deploy functions allow developers to compile and test on their development server and deploy their executables for QA or production in a modern DevOps manner.

In addition to NXTware Deploy, the new version of NXTware Remote adds new debugging features and audit functions to ensure compliance with development standards employed by many large enterprises. The new audit function keeps track of source updates, project creation and project deletion. Also added in this release is the NXTware Remote Builder plugin that provides a seamless integration with the automated build Jenkins plugin. Now NXTware Remote can be chosen from within Jenkins and the build jobs will integrate with NXTware and work on OpenVMS.

“We are seeing that performance for this latest version of NXTware Remote for agile development on OpenVMS is even faster than it was on Java 1.6. Remote Deploy is the latest enhancement to provide DevOps capability for OpenVMS developers. Being able to integrate with Jenkins to run automatic builds from within Eclipse is another important step in evolving the legacy development environment with modern tools," says Robert Doyle, Chief Architect of eCube Systems.

The features described in this release available in pre-release to select customer and under consulting engagements. For more information contact eCube Sales at: 866. 493.4224 Ext 1.

About NXTware Remote

NXTware is an Enterprise Evolution technology platform that enables legacy assets to be maintained, modernized and integrated from within Eclipse. The NXTware product family includes: NXTmonitor DevOps, NXTware IME for CORBA/RPC, NXTware Server and NXTware Remote. NXTware is available for all major UNIX operating systems, Windows, Linux, iMac, NonStop and OpenVMS.

About eCube Systems, L.L.C.

eCube Systems helps companies maximize return on technology investment by providing development tools, legacy evolution products and consulting services that extend enterprise systems. Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies turn to eCube Systems to reduce risk, extend ROI, and increase productivity as they develop high performance solutions and consolidate existing capabilities by evolving to and integrating with contemporary Web Services.

All brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of eCube Systems in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Information and Press Contact:

Kevin Barnes

eCube Systems, L.L.C.

kbarnes(at)ecubesystems(dot)com

Tel: 936-449-6877