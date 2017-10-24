These latest updates demonstrate our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date data on the entire healthcare provider market.

Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, recently added more than 2,400 retail health clinics and 38,000 assisted living facilities to its industry-leading database of healthcare providers.

Retail clinics, often located in major pharmacy chains, continue to expand across the U.S. These clinics are becoming progressively more important to consumers seeking convenient access to healthcare services outside the traditional office-based setting. Key market intelligence on the entire landscape of retail clinics can now be found within Definitive Healthcare’s Clinics database, which already included renal dialysis, rural healthcare, urgent care, and federally qualified health clinics. Each retail clinic and corporation has an individual profile, offering essential data regarding service site locations, patient demographic metrics, and affiliations with IDNs or providers.

Furthermore, Definitive has expanded the reach of its Long-Term Care database with the addition of intelligence on assisted living facilities (ALFs), a fast-growing segment of care for the elderly. This enhancement to the Long-Term Care database, which already includes data on skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospices, allows clients to form a complete view of the long-term care industry.

“Our product team is constantly looking for new provider data to add to our databases and better ways for our clients to filter and analyze it,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “These latest updates demonstrate our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date data on the entire healthcare provider market. Definitive makes major enhancements to both its data coverage and user interface throughout the year in order to meet this goal.”

Some other recent data improvements include an enhanced view of physician drug prescriptions by drug class, new clinical and demographic information in hospice profiles, identification of hospitalist physicians, and physician group participation in new value-based care models.

In addition to data development, Definitive has made a number of recent enhancements to its user interface to improve the user experience and allow clients to more efficiently analyze the wealth of provider information in Definitive’s databases.

