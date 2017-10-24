William C. Biggs, MD, FACE, ECNU, Medical Director for ALMA "We wanted to focus on the patients with the greatest need. We look forward to working with Vitreos to serve the needs of our patients" William C. Biggs, MD, FACE, Medical Director for ALMA

VitreosHealth, the leader in predictive and prescriptive health insights for population health management, announced today that it has been selected by Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO (ALMA), the first Accountable Care Organization in the Texas Panhandle, to provide the predictive insights that power their population health initiatives.

ALMA wanted to expand its care management processes and develop an analytics platform to proactively identify high risk members with predictive risk stratification models personalized to their unique population. VitreosHealth built the industry’s first Insights-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution and will provide ALMA integrated tools and actionable information to maximize care management efforts and meet long and short term business objectives. Currently, ALMA manages over 17,000 Medicare lives and includes 330 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

“As we develop a comprehensive care management program to improve quality and prevent the need for expensive ER and hospital visits, we looked for additional ways to predict which patients needed more intensive help,” said Dr. William C. Biggs, MD, FACE, Medical Director for ALMA. “We wanted to focus on the patients with the greatest need. We look forward to working with Vitreos to serve the needs of our patients," continued Dr. Biggs.

“The ACO market is maturing and becoming more knowledgeable. ACO executives are weeding out the noise and realizing that risk stratification is not the same as predictive modeling,” said Jay Reddy, CEO of VitreosHealth. The risk stratification scores provided by EMR and care management applications are only good enough to target “low hanging fruit” (patients that are very high risk) and “fallen fruit” (patients that are already sick). “ACOs need to develop customized predictive and prescriptive models incorporating the unique clinical, social and motivational determinants of its members to catch them much earlier. It is not too late to intervene proactively," insisted Mr. Reddy.

Established in August 2012, Amarillo Legacy Medical ACO is the Amarillo area’s first and only ACO, and has participated in the Medicare Shared Savings Program since January 2013. ALMA is a partnership between multiple independent medical practices designed to improve care for Medicare beneficiaries and the community, and to lower healthcare costs. ALMA was successful in its 2013 cost savings efforts, generating savings of almost $4.9 million and successfully reporting the quality criteria outlined in the program.

VitreosHealth offers the first Insights-as-a-Service delivery model for advanced population health analytics. They leverage Big Data and predictive and prescriptive health insights for population risk models that provide a complete view into the healthcare continuum. Their adaptive insights achieve a patient-centric focus for each perspective within a healthcare organization that leads to quality health outcomes and improves financial performance for a measurable return on investment. VitreosHealth was recently awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2016 North America Award for New Product Innovation for Advanced Population Health Analytics Solutions.

