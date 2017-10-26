CCIA Honors Enbala with Cleantech Leadership Award

Enbala has had a tremendous year as evidenced by their successful fundraising, workforce expansion and new project development.

Enbala Power Networks was named as the 2017 “High Impact Cleantech Company of the Year” at an awards ceremony yesterday evening hosted by the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA). As the energy industry’s recognized leader in providing operational flexibility and grid service applications to system operators and utilities by harnessing the value of distributed energy resources (DERs), Enbala was one of five Colorado companies and individuals honored at the Boulder event. Each was selected for their efforts to expand the state’s clean technology ecosystem, ability to scale technology, successful fundraising efforts and statewide job creation impact.

Enbala was recognized for leadership in the development and deployment of Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) and Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) leveraging the Symphony by Enbala platform. Used for energy balancing grid services such as ancillary services, renewable energy firming, fast demand response and other leading-edge applications, the Symphony platform is being deployed for customers across North America and Europe for a cumulative capability of over 400MWs.

"I am so pleased to honor Enbala Power Networks with this year's High Impact Cleantech Company award," said Shelly Curtiss, executive director at CCIA. "Enbala has had a tremendous year as evidenced by their successful fundraising, workforce expansion and new project development. I'm thrilled that Enbala calls Colorado home, and we look forward to their continued success."

“We are privileged to be included in such an illustrious group of cleantech companies,” said Enbala CEO and President Arthur (Bud) Vos. “Everyone on the Enbala team shares a common goal of harnessing the power of clean, distributed energy to build a more sustainable energy future. It is very gratifying to all of us to be recognized by a well-respected organization like CCIA for the work that we’ve done and the passion that we share.”

About Enbala Power Networks®

Enbala Power Networks is focused on making the world’s power grids greener and more reliable, efficient and predictable by harnessing the power of distributed energy. Enbala’s real-time energy-balancing platform - Symphony by EnbalaTM - is transforming energy system operations through its revolutionary, highly flexible approach for creating controllable and dispatchable energy resources. It unobtrusively captures and aggregates available customer loads, energy storage and renewable energy sources to form a network of continuously controlled energy resources. The platform dynamically optimizes and dispatches these resources to respond to the real-time needs of the power system – all without impacting customer operations. For more information, visit http://www.enbala.com or follow @enbala on Twitter.