Vanessa Albert Lowry, a shareholder in the Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at The Bond Buyer’s Mid-Atlantic Municipal Market Conference Oct. 24, in Philadelphia. Albert Lowry will speak on the panel entitled, “Current Regulatory Developments: Issue Price Rules & Material Events.”

The Bond Buyer’s Mid-Atlantic Municipal Market Conference features presentations detailing market changes and what lies ahead. The conference is designed with a host of networking opportunities to meet and connect with municipal finance professionals and engage one-on-one with market leaders.

Albert Lowry focuses her practice on tax, public finance, and asset securitization matters, as well as investment and repurchase agreements. Albert Lowry has been a practicing public finance attorney with a focus on tax-related issues for more than 27 years, most of which were spent at Greenberg Traurig.

