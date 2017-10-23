Shareholder Henry M. Greenberg of the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will be a panelist at the New York County Lawyers Association’s (NYCLA) New York program “NY Constitutional Convention: Why is it on the ballot? How should I vote?” The forum will be held at 14 Vesey Street, New York, New York, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

On Nov. 7, New York State residents will be asked to vote on whether a convention is needed to revise or amend the state’s constitution—a vote that only occurs once every 20 years. To help New York State residents understand the issues at stake, the NYCLA has chosen panelists to present both sides of voting for or against the referendum that will call for a convention. If New York voters choose to hold a convention, delegates will be elected in 2018 and the convention would begin in 2019.

Greenberg is a former Counsel to the New York State Attorney General, General Counsel to a major New York State agency, and federal prosecutor. Located in the firm’s Albany office, Greenberg has handled numerous high-profile matters. He concentrates his practice on civil litigation, criminal and civil investigations, health law matters, and regulatory and administrative law.

