Engel & Völkers Clearwater-Belleair congratulates its Sales & Talent Attraction Manager, Todd Pillars, on being elected to the 2018-2019 Pinellas Realtor Organization Board of Directors. PRO serves 8000+ Realtor® members in Pinellas County Florida, including the cities of Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and the beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Additionally, Pillars was appointed to the Florida Realtors® Board of Directors representing PRO, as well as his fellow Engel & Völkers Advisors, during the Mid-winter and Annual Realtor® Conferences.

"I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve our Realtor® members, excited by the chance to collaborate with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the industry, and optimistic for the future success of the Pinellas Realtor Organization,” said Pillars.

As an industry veteran, this is not Pillars' first foray in a public service role. Pillars is a Past Chair of the Greater Pasco and Trinity-Odessa Chambers of Commerce, Past Chair of the West Pasco Board of Realtors Education Committee, a general board member of Leadership Pasco, and current general board member of the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

“We are so proud to have Todd on the PRO Board of Directors,” said Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Clearwater-Belleair. “He exemplifies the best in a real estate professional by his values, his knowledge and professionalism. I know he will be an asset to the Board.”

