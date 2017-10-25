“Intelligent transportation systems increase capacity, efficiency, and safety for motorists,” says Dan Lukasik, Parsons Vice President.

Caltrans District 7, in conjunction with Parsons, is implementing an advanced Arterial Management System (AMS) at 91 signalized intersections on California’s Pacific Coast Highway and Parallel Arterials from I-105 to I-110. This trailblazing project will leverage Sensys Networks IoT Platform and SNAPS software to obtain a host of performance measures on the arterials including Level-of-Service, travel-time variability/reliability, and intersection queue length. As a result, the platform will provide real-time assessments of the arterial system performance and enable signal timing change to accommodate unforeseen events on the adjacent freeway or the arterial system. Additionally, the system will broadcast recommended routes and predictive travel times to roadway users.

“We are especially proud of our involvement in our home state in this advanced AMS project with Caltrans and Parsons,” says Amine Haoui, CEO for Sensys Networks. “This particular implementation leverages the full capabilities of our IoT and data analytics platform and is an excellent example of how our systems are enabling Smart City solutions to deliver measurable benefits to the traveling public.”

“Intelligent transportation systems increase capacity, efficiency, and safety for motorists,” says Dan Lukasik, Parsons Vice President. “This important project will collect and manage the data and performance measures that will allow our ITS systems to maximize mobility and minimize the impact of traffic incidents.”

The Pacific Coast Highway AMS Project is a critical element of the Caltrans Dynamic Corridor Congestion Management program.

Sensys Networks will be featuring its traffic data and analytics platform, SensTraffic, at ITS World Congress in Montreal, Canada.

About Sensys Networks

Sensys Networks improves the way people travel through cities. We deliver accurate and dependable detection data to drive reductions in urban traffic congestion for partners and public agencies around the globe. For more information see http://www.sensysnetworks.com.