Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today introduced the industry’s smallest form factor system on module natively supporting Arm Mbed OS. Mbed OS is an IoT embedded operating system designed for rapid prototyping, development and deployment, complete with drivers for cloud connectivity, sensors and I/O devices. These ready-to-integrate LTE Cat M1 modules offer developers the functionality of a programmable computing platform with the convenience of an onboard cellular radio all in one very compact Nano design.

“With the new Dragonfly Nano, decision making and control is distributed to the edge, enabling data to be more actionable without the heavy lift required to implement complex standards-based IoT middleware and security protocols, needed to deploy a low touch install that can scale,” said Daniel Quant, Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Marketing at MultiTech. “We are pleased to offer a new smaller Mbed supported LPWA cellular SoM with same interfaces as the existing Dragonfly module family listed on mbed.com that are all industry certified and deployment ready.”

With its integrated Arm Cortex®-M4 processor, developers can host their application and have access to a full suite of interfaces for connecting sensors or other remote assets. The Dragonfly Nano is over 50% smaller, maintains plug-in compatibility and uses the same 40-pin board-to-board connector found in the standard sized Dragonfly family of SoM’s providing a full range of connectivity and carrier options.

“To keep mission-critical applications running, local intelligence and management at the IoT edge is essential for quick recovery from failure,” said Simon Ford, Senior Director of Mbed OS, IoT Services Group, Arm. “Through their LPWA technology innovation, small form factor designs and integration of Mbed technology into their portfolio of intelligent connectivity devices, MultiTech is helping the developer community to quickly and easily integrate communications into IoT devices.”

The new LTE Cat M1 devices are 3GPP Release 13 compliant and NB-IoT ready, optimized for ultra-low power IoT applications while offering improved range and in-building penetration. Example use cases include battery-operated sensors, asset trackers, solar powered parking meters and many more IoT applications that require low power and/or low data rate connectivity.

Design in or Retrofit

The MultiConnect Dragonfly Nano can be used as an embedded cellular SoM providing the maximum in design and application flexibility or it can be used as an embedded cellular modem controlled through AT commands requiring little or no modification to a design. Connecting to the Dragonfly Nano gives users access to all the programmable I/O interfaces. Users can also connect to the Dragonfly Nano using the industry-standard micro USB port, affording the quickest time to market when the application only requires basic cellular connectivity.

Power Saving Modes

Extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) mode increases the length of time the end device can sleep before it has to check in with the network which saves power. Power Saving Mode (PSM) allows the device to notify the network that it is going to sleep or dormant indefinitely only waking up based on user defined timer. Once the device wakes up and transmits it will stay awake for a few frames of time in case the network needs to reach that device. A device using PSM transmitting a small amount of data once per day could last many years using 2 AA batteries.

Features/Benefits:

Features



3GPP Release 13 Extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX)

3GPP Release 13 Extended Coverage

3GPP Release 12 Power Saving Mode (PSM)

Arm Mbed OS enabled

Multiple I/O interfaces for connecting almost any “Thing”

Benefits



Low power modes extend life of battery powered devices

Extended coverage means assets deep inside buildings are now reachable

Long solution lifecycle reduces redesign time and cost

Family of cellular options including several 4G, 3G and 2G models

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. Visit http://www.multitech.com for more information.

MultiTech Press Contact:

Jennifer Costello, MG Communications; Tel: 781-715-4870, Email: jennifer(at)mgresults(dot)com