Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), a member of the California Minority Counsel Program (CMCP), will sponsor the group’s 28th Annual Business Conference in Los Angeles, Oct. 26-27.

During the conference, GT Tax Shareholder Magan Pritam Ray will present on the panel entitled, “A Baby Boomer, a Gen X-er and a Millennial Walk Into a Law Firm…” The panel will discuss the generational differences (and similarities) among Baby Boomers, Gen X-ers and Millennials, and explore strategies for creating better understanding and productive workplaces.

This is the third consecutive year the firm has sponsored the conference. The annual two-day event is designed as an opportunity for business attorneys to network with and learn from legal and business leaders. CMCP is dedicated to promoting diversity in the legal profession by providing attorneys of color with access and opportunity for business and professional development. Greenberg Traurig has 11 attorneys participating in the conference.

“Greenberg Traurig is proud to join with CMCP in working towards the expansion of equal opportunity and diversity within the legal profession,” said Brian Duffy, the law firm’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to being a part of this conference; focusing on the recognition of the added value our varied backgrounds and orientations can deliver.”

Ray has wide-ranging experience in all facets of employee benefits and ERISA matters, including the design, implementation and operation of retirement plans, health and welfare benefit plans, cafeteria plans, fringe benefit plans, and non-qualified deferred compensation programs. Ray is a specialist in counseling clients on the business impact, strategic response, plan design and compliance with health care reform. She regularly advises Fortune 100 companies on issues in mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs and joint ventures. Ray also has experience in representing companies undergoing employee benefits and tax audits before the IRS and Department of Labor.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Diversity Initiative

As a leader among Am Law 100 firms, Greenberg Traurig, LLP has developed a workforce that welcomes, supports, and reflects the communities it represents. On the 2017 ALM Diversity Scorecard, the firm has the most African American partners and Hispanic American attorneys and is among the top 10 for number of minority attorneys. The firm is among the top five for number of female partners on the 2017 ALM Women’s Scorecard and has a score of 100% on the 2017 Corporate Equality Index. Diversity is in GT's DNA.

