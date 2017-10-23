Laurence A. Levy, Government Law & Policy shareholder in the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named 2017 Lawyer of the Year by the Board of Governors of the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA). This annual award is given to an attorney with outstanding professional accomplishments and years of dedicated service to the Republican Party and its ideals. Levy will be formally recognized at a special reception Oct. 25, at the City Club in Washington, D.C.

“The RNLA’s recognition of Larry as Lawyer of the Year reinforces what I already know, that he has as much influence as he has integrity – and in our line of work, that is truly an invaluable formula,” Rudolph W. Giuliani, chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Cybersecurity, Privacy and Crisis Management Practice, said. “Larry has worked alongside me for many years, so it is an honor for me to congratulate him on this achievement highlighting his political and legal impact.”

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the RNLA, an organization near and dear to my heart, as the 2017 Lawyer of the Year,” Levy said. “This is really a full-circle moment for me, as I know first-hand the critical work the RNLA does. I am proud to be selected for this recognition, and I look forward to continuing to support this important cause.”

Levy focuses his practice on political law and campaign finance in both national and state matters. Additionally, Levy, whose career spans more than 40 years, now advises clients on regulatory matters before federal and state agencies, including serving as a registered lobbyist, internal investigations, white collar defense, cybersecurity, litigation, and ethics.

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Levy represented clients in the above fields in private practice, as well as serving as chief counsel to the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee. He served three New York City Mayors as special counsel and served as the inspector general of the City’s Law Department and Office of the Mayor. From 1997 through 2001, Levy was deputy counsel to Mayor Giuliani. In that capacity, he was involved in all aspects of city governance, including economic development, emergency management, public safety, ethics, and crisis management.

Levy currently serves as the vice chair of the RNLA, and before that served as president and vice president for finance. He has been listed as “Top Listed – Government Relations" team member in 2018 Best Lawyers in America®. Levy also serves as chairman of America’s Camp Foundation, Pro Bono Counsel for the Nassau County Police Department Foundation; a board member for the National Law Enforcement and Firefighter’s Children Foundation; and served as president of the Twin Towers Fund from 2001-2003. Levy was also an adjunct for 10 years at St. Johns School of Law and at Fordham Law School.

