ST. LOUIS, MO - October 23, 2017—DataVerify®, a leading provider of risk mitigation and verification services, is pleased to announce the addition of Verification of Employment and Income (VOE/VOI) authorized reports for Day 1 Certainty™ from Fannie Mae.

Day 1 Certainty from Fannie Mae provides Fannie Mae customers with freedom from representations and warranties on validated loan components. Lenders using Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) from Fannie Mae now have access to DataVerify’s 4506-T IRS Tax Transcript Verifications and Verification of Employment and Income services through DataVerify Validation Services™.

“Being an Authorized Report Supplier for Day 1 Certainty from Fannie Mae allows DataVerify to continue providing lenders a single platform for consistent and efficient lending decisions backed by the protections of Day 1 Certainty from Fannie Mae,” said Kent S. Johnson, president, DataVerify. “With the addition of our VOE/VOI service to Fannie Mae’s DU® validation service alongside our 4506-T Tax Transcript Verifications, lenders have access to crucial verification reports from an authorized and trusted supplier.”

DataVerify’s VOE/VOI service delivers income and employment records in a single platform with speed, consistency, and precision so that you can quickly evaluate the information to ensure no applicant misrepresentation. Additionally, the DataVerify platform provides alerts to aid your VOE/VOI review process.

“DataVerify is proud to be part of this industry-changing program. We believe this extension of our integration with Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty, is just another step towards DataVerify’s goal of creating a more automated and secure lending process for our clients. ” said Brad Bogel, senior vice president, DataVerify.

4506-T IRS Tax Transcript Verification services from DataVerify feature the convenience of e-signature backed by the power of DataVerify’s revolutionary platform. The platform evolves dynamically through the origination process, with user simplicity. The result is a highly efficient workflow with consistent results.

About DataVerify

DataVerify is the premier provider of risk mitigation, data validation, and decision management solutions for the mortgage industry. DataVerify harnesses advanced analytics and technology to create automated and configurable workflow and decision management solutions. Our highly responsive platform empowers lenders to make precise and consistent business decisions through an engine that identifies and measures hidden threats such as data integrity errors and misrepresentations, identity theft, and property and application risk. Engineered to offer optimal flexibility, the DataVerify platform (which incorporates 4506T, SSA, and employment and income verification) allows lenders to manage risks according to their institution’s tolerance level.

For more information about DataVerify, please call 866-895-3282 or access the company's web site at http://www.dataverify.com.

*Day 1 Certainty and Desktop Underwriter are trademarks of Fannie Mae